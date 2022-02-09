Valentine’s Day, which is traditionally one of the busiest days for restaurants, this year happens to fall on a Monday, traditionally a day when many fine dining establishments are closed.

But just as true love always triumphs in the end of romantic comedies, a number of area restaurants are determined to help the course of romance along, by offering special menus and promotions designed for two.

Most of the establishments listed below will be serving on Monday, Feb. 14 — including those that are traditionally closed on the first day of the work week. Others have started early, with Valentine’s Day specials that can be enjoyed in advance of the holiday itself.

As is the case with dining out on any holiday, reservations are recommended to ensure scoring a table for you and your Valentine.

Prossimo Ristorante

1550 E. 15th St. 918-271-5096, prossimoristorante.com

Prossimo will serve a special Valentine’s Day dinner for two that will feature an Italian twist on shrimp cocktail, Tuscan kale soup, house-made pasta with white truffles, and a choice of pan-roasted duck breast, grilled rib-eye steak or seared Chilean sea bass for an entree. Dessert is a strawberry mascarpone and chocolate tart. Cost is $160 for two; suggested wine pairings for each dish is $120.

Polo Grill

2038 Utica Square

The Polo Grill is offering a special series of wine dinners each Sunday in February, in recognition of Black History Month, that feature products from Black-owned wineries, as well as recipes inspired by local African-American cooks. It also will be open regular hours on Valentine’s Day, serving its regular menu, which is more than worthy of special occasions.

Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen

121 S. Elgin Ave., in Hotel Indigo

Get an early start on Valentine’s Day with Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen’s “Surf & Turf” special, available 5 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 11-12. The menu includes a charcuterie board for two; choice of Caesar salad or butternut squash soup; and a grilled beef tenderloin topped with garlic-herb butter with a shrimp-and-scallop Alfredo; potato gnocchi, baby broccoli and carrots. A strawberry honey custard with lemon curd and white chocolate mousse serves as dessert. Cost is $39 per person. The Hotel Indigo is also offering special Valentine’s Day room packages — for more information, call 918-779-4445.

Lowood Modern Woodfire

817 E. Third St.

Lowood will have its regular menu available for Valentine’s Day, as well as a special tasting menu featuring such items as Georges Bank diver scallops over parsnip puree, mushroom risotto, gnocchi, and woodfire plancha lamb chops. A vegetarian, gluten-free menu, which can be made vegan upon request, is also available.

Oren

3509 S. Peoria Ave.

Oren will serve a special four-course Valentine’s menu Feb. 12 and Feb. 14. Diners can select from a trio of starters, including Kumomoto oysters; second courses that range from a lamb tart to chantrelle mushroom risotto; a quartet of main dishes such as roasted duck breast and Snake River wagyu strip loin steak; and desserts. Each course has vegetarian options.

Margaret’s German Restaurant

5107 S. Sheridan Road

Margaret’s has a new owner, Angella Elwell, who has taken over this Tulsa landmark from Margaret Rzepczynski, and it will help mark the transition with a special Valentine’s Day meal, with service beginning at 6 p.m. The menu features a charcuterie board for starters, followed by tomato soup with sour cream and chives; a salad of romaine lettuce, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, rye croutons and a wild honey vinaigrette. Main course is a choice of balsamic-glazed chicken breast with green beans and toasted garlic jasmine rice, or a roasted pork tenderloin with a cherry and red wine reduction, fingerling potatoes and green beans. Dessert is bread pudding with whiskey sauce. Cost is $60 per person, and reservations will be accepted through Saturday, Feb. 12.

Roka Bar & Asian Flavors

1616 S. Utica Ave.

Roka will be starting its Valentine’s Day celebrations early, as it will begin serving a special Valentine’s Day dinner for two on Thursday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 14. A couple can select from a quartet of appetizers, including lettuce wraps and potstickers, then choose from 10 entrees ranging from Firecracker Tofu and Pad Thai to Mongolian Barbecue and Rice Paper Salmon. Banana cream pie and bread pudding are dessert options. Cost is $45.

In the Raw

Various locations

Tulsa’s three In the Raw locations will be offering several special dishes for Valentine’s Day, such as the beef tenderloin crostini, a maple miso salmon with blistered tomato linguini, dessert bao buns and a candy-floss topped cocktail called the Empress of Love. But each location will also have Asian fusion recipes and cocktail preparations that are uniquely their own, such as the XO Roll at the Brookside restaurant, the Tai Sashimi at On the Hill, and the Bleeding Heart Roll at Vu.

Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St.

The Boston Deli will serve a Valentine’s Day a la carte menu featuring several dishes prepared on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal ovens, such as the grilled coffee-spiced beef medallions, the Hasty Bake half-chicken with fire-roasted zucchini and squash, or the grilled vegetable stack. Starters include baked stuffed mushroom “what-nots,” a Caesar salad with grilled Romaine lettuce and smoked tomato bisque.

Tucci’s Italian Restaurant

1344 E. 15th St.

If a romantic trip to New York’s “Little Italy” is out of the question, then consider sharing Valentine’s Day at Tulsa’s own “Little Italy” outpost, Tucci’s. Tucci’s is usually closed on Mondays but will be open regular hours, 5 to 9:30 p.m., serving up classic Italian-American pasta dishes, entree-sized salads, and pizzas made to be shared by two.

White Lion Pub

6927 S. Canton Ave.

918-491-6533

The White Lion Pub will get Valentine’s Day off to an early start with a suitably romantic dinner special on Saturday, Feb. 12. The menu is a Caesar salad; choice of beef Wellington, chicken en croûte or crab cakes for the entree; roasted potatoes and vegetables; and strawberries and cream for dessert, with a complimentary glass of champagne. Cost is $34.99 per person.

Andolini’s

Multiple locations

This year, give your Valentine a piece of your heart — heart-shaped pizza, that is. Andolini’s is shaping its crusts into heart shapes that can be adorned with the toppings of one’s choice, available for dining in or taking home. Heart-shaped pizzas are available through Feb. 14.

New York Bagel Cafe

3723 S. Peoria Ave.; 6805 S. Yale Ave.

The New York Bagel Cafes — which until recently were known

as the Old School Bagel Cafes — are working to make Valentine’s Day a bit sweeter, offering two special creations: Red, White & Pink bagels, and Red, White & Pink M&M cookies. Bagels are $1.79 individually, and $18.69 for a dozen, while the cookies are $14.50 for a half dozen. The Red, White & Pink creations are available now through Feb. 14.

Stutt’s House of Bar-B-Q

2021 E. Apache St.

918-428-2355

One of north Tulsa’s finest sources of barbecue will offer two special menus for what it bills as “Valentine’s Dinner Under the Stars,” available from 5 to 10 p.m. Choices include a rib-eye steak dinner with two side dishes for $25, or a barbecue plate with three meats and two sides, for $15.99. Those who order and pay in advance will be entered in a drawing for a Super Bowl Valentine’s basket.

I Don’t Care Bar & Grill

11015 E. 590 Road, Catoosa

The I Don’t Care Bar & Grill is showing it does care about romance by offering its Valentine’s Day specials Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14. The ala carte menu includes a Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, an 8-oz. rib-eye steak for two, full and half slabs of barbecue ribs, chocolate cake or turtle cheesecake for dessert.

STG Gelateria

1601 E. 15th St.; 217 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

STG Gelateria has taken one of the iconic Valentine’s Day treats — chocolate-covered strawberries — and turned it into a frozen confection it has titled “Loverboy,” a strawberry gelato drizzled with chocolate and studded with pieces of real strawberry.

Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Co.

3541 S. Harvard Ave.

This long-lived Tulsa shop is the perfect headquarters to find the perfect sweet for one’s sweet. One of the popular treats from the Christmas season, cake pop truffles, has been revived for Valentine’s Day, available individually or in packs of four and 16. Also available are chocolate-covered Oreo cookies, available in packs of three.

Gypsy Coffee House

109 S. Seventh St., Jenks

The Gypsy Coffee House in Jenks will be open regular hours on Valentine’s Day with a variety of food and drink specials, including a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Latte (a mocha latte topped with strawberry-vanilla foam), available hot or cold.

Rose Rock Microcreamery

427 S. Boston Ave.; 115 N. Main St., Broken Arrow

Rose Rock will offer a special Brownie Sundae for two on Valentine’s Day, made with one’s choice of the shops’ unique range of small-batch ice cream flavors for $7. A special flavor for Valentine’s Day is Raspberry Chocolate.

The Melting Pot

300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

The Melting Pot has a special prix fixe couple’s menu for Valentine’s Day, featuring five courses that include shrimp cocktail, a bacon-and-brie cheese fondue, salad, choice of entree and chocolate fondue for dessert. A box of chocolates to take home completes the experience. Cost is $150, and the menu will be available Feb. 12-14.

Bonefish Grill

4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.

Bonefish Grill is bringing together land and sea for Valentine’s Day with a surf-and-turf creation that tops a 7-oz. filet mignon with scallops and shrimp in a garlic sauce. It’s $32.90, and available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery through Feb. 16.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

11021 E. 71st St.

Enjoy a four-course dinner for two, made up of items from the chain restaurant’s regular menu, including Chicken Bryan and Salmon Saporito, for $60. Offer available Feb. 10-14. Liven up the evening with a strawberry rosé margarita.

