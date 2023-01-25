Utica Square Olive Garden to relocate; newest Tulsa Dunkin' opens Jan. 26

A new location for the Utica Square Olive Garden is under construction in the southeast corner of the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue.

A building permit has been filed for the new location.

Olive Garden opened what was its second Tulsa location in Utica Square in 1991, replacing a Furr's Cafeteria.

The city's first Olive Garden, at 7019 S. Memorial Drive, which opened some months previously, remains in operation. The chain also has locations in Broken Arrow, Catoosa and Owasso.

Representatives for Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden as well as several other national and regional chain restaurants including Longhorn Steakhouse and Cheddar's, did not respond to inquiries from the Tulsa World about the new Olive Garden location.

Newest Dunkin' opens Jan. 26

The latest Dunkin' location, at 6981 S. Lewis Ave., will hold its grand opening Thursday, Jan. 26, with activities beginning at 6 a.m., with the first 100 guests receiving free coffee for one year. Those who do not wish to arrive quite so early in the morning will receive a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee all day Thursday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 8:45 a.m. and will include a presentation of a $1,000 donation from the franchise owner, Lagunita Franchise Operations, to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs.

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant, constructed according to the chain's new design, will seat 16 guests inside and will employ 30 crew members. The store is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lagunita Franchise Operations currently owns and operates 32 Dunkin’ locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico, in addition to Oklahoma.

Gambill's offers Tex-Mex take-home meal

Gambill's Pastaria, 1921 S. Harvard Ave., will be offering what it calls a "first taste of Gambill's Tex-Mex Barbecue" with a special MexiQue Family Meal Pickup.

The complete heat-and-eat meal, which can feed six to eight people, includes three-quarters of a pound each of smoked pork, beef brisket and chicken; one quart each of verde rice and smoked refried beans; six corn and six flour tortillas; 8 ounces each of smoked red and smoked green salsas; 4 ounces each of mild and spicy barbecue sauces; 2 ounces of hot sauce; 8 ounces of "Mexi-relish"; tortilla chips; onions; cilantro; and lime slices.

All items are made in house. Cost is $80 per meal. Reservations are required and must be made by Friday, Jan. 27. Pickup will be Tuesday, Jan. 31. To order: tulsapasta.com.

Gambill's Tex-Mex Barbecue is the latest concept from Hunter Stone Gambill, who is also readying Gambill's Taco Bar & Brewery to open this spring at 1724 E. Seventh St.

Ice cream for breakfast at BA's Rose Rock

The Broken Arrow location of Rose Rock Microcreamery, 115 N. Main St. in the Rose District, will celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4.

The shop will be serving Pancake Sundaes, made with any of the shop's available flavors and topped with a choice of caramel or chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cherries. The sundaes will be $6 each. The regular menu of frozen treats will also be available.

In addition, guests will have the chance to win such prizes as ice cream sandwiches for a class of students (limit 35), $20 Rose Rock Microcreamery gift cards, T-shirts and more. roserockmicrocreamery.com.

New dishes at Metro Diner

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering a way to kick those New Year's resolutions about eating healthier to the curb, with a new Metro Cristo sandwich, which consists of turkey, ham and melted cheddar and American cheeses between two fried jelly-filled doughnuts topped with powdered sugar.

The chain restaurant is also offering for a limited time a selection of Scramble Bowls, which have a base of hash brown potatoes upon which are piled a host of toppings.

The Carnitas bowl includes marinated pork, scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions and tomatoes with jalapeño hollandaise sauce and sour cream, while the Avocado Bacon bowl has bacon, eggs, avocado and roasted grape tomatoes.

The Southwest version has avocado, black beans, corn, diced green and jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and scrambled eggs, while the Steak & Scramble bowl has seasoned sirloin steak, scrambled eggs and roasted grape tomatoes.

Specials are available through Feb. 22. metrodiner.com.