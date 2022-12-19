Two versions of 'Seven Fishes'; Waffle That! open for dinner

Two Tulsa restaurants will provide the chance to enjoy a storied Italian holiday tradition: the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

The actual origins of this tradition aren't clear, although some believe it may be connected to the Roman Catholic tradition of abstaining from red meat and dairy products in the days before a major festival.

However, it has developed into a seven-course meal, always served on Christmas Eve, that features a variety of fish and seafood.

Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will offer its Feast of the Seven Fishes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

The menu will include shrimp in pesto bruschetta; a mussel and white bean soup; a salad of calamari, arugula and fennel; polenta topped with spicy marinara sauce; risotto with scallops and wild mushrooms; spaghetti with clams; and roast salmon piccata on spinach. Dessert is tiramisu.

Cost is $50 per person, and reservations are required. 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.

• Jane's Delicatessen, 1401 E. 11th St., will present its own delicatessen-style take on the Feast of the Seven Fishes, with smoked trout, shrimp cocktail, salmon pate, whitefish fritters, anchovy and pepper pinxtos, pickled pike fish and smoked tuna salad, with enough to serve four to six diners. Cost is $60, and pre-orders are encouraged whether one gets it to go or dines in. Available Saturday, Dec. 24, only.

For those who are wanting to avoid cooking on Christmas Day, Jane's will also be serving its Holiday Feast, which includes a choice of prime rib, smoked trout or a roasted portobello mushroom cap as protein, along with mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, creamed corn casserole, with a side of tsimis, or roasted sweet carrots, and a dinner roll, with a slice of vanilla yule log with chocolate cream filling for dessert. Vegan goulash is also available as a full meal.

The meal can be enjoyed on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or ordered to go. Cost is $35 per person, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Boston Deli New Year's Eve dinner

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will offer a special New Year's Eve menu, Saturday, Dec. 31.

One may chose from appetizers that include smoked salmon cakes or duck confit wontons, salads made with greens from Scissortail Farms in Oklahoma, and an array of entrees.

These include a classic beef Wellington, roasted prime rib of beef, a game hen basted in butter and 40 cloves of garlic, a twin-bone pork chop with an ancho chili rub, pesto-seared North Coast salmon, and shrimp and scallop pasta Florentine.

All entrees come with appropriate sides, as well as a serving of black-eyed peas on crostini.

Reservations are strongly recommended, whether for dining in or carrying out. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Waffle That! extends hours

The Waffle That! location at 5079 S. Yale Ave. has expanded its hours to include dinner service. The restaurant will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. It will maintain its original closing time of 3 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Waffle That! offers breakfast, lunch and dessert variations of its signature waffles, topping them with fried chicken tenders, eggs and breakfast meals, fruits and other sweet treats.

Chef and owner Roy Tillis began Waffle That! as a food truck in 2018, opening a brick-and-mortar location at 2115 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in late 2019 (that location is temporarily closed). Tillis opened the Yale location in 2020.