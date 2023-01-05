 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: The art of reviewing restaurants

  • Updated
  • 0

"It's not about eating; it's about tasting." How does the Tulsa World conduct local restaurant reviews? James Watts and Jimmie Tramel take you behind the scenes at Scene. How are dishes chosen to be photographed? Does James go incognito, or announce himself as a critic? What happens when there's a bad experience?

Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.

