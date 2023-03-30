Which music acts, past and present, would you want to see live? Fresh off the Tulsa World Magazine’s first issue dedicated to music, Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk about the artists they want to see (and lament past performers they can no longer see); plus preview the inaugural Carney Fest (named after Leon Russell’s 1972 album “Carney”), a Church Studio-presented cultural music festival that will take place April 15 at Third Street and Trenton Avenue.