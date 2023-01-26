 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Oscars, Reba's Place and OKC vs. Tulsa queso

  • Updated
Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood talk Oscar nominations, including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" which is still playing at Tulsa's Circle Cinema. Which performances were snubbed? Plus, previews of upcoming Scene content

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Academy Awards 2023: Full list of Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

Oscar nominations 2023: Here are the major snubs and surprises that have Hollywood talking

Several Tulsa chefs, restaurants up for national James Beard nominations including Et al., 3 Sirens Restaurant Group and SMOKE

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel’s most memorable stories of 2022

Scene Writer James Watts' most memorable stories of 2022

Scene Writer Grace Wood’s most memorable stories of 2022

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Michelle Yeoh is second Asian woman to get best actress nomination, Naatu Naatu first Indian film song to be nominated.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

