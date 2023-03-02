Of the 30 most-watched television broadcasts in this country’s history, 29 of them are Super Bowls. The only non-Super Bowl on the list? The series finale of “M*A*S*H,” which aired Feb. 28, 1983. Jimmie Tramel, Grace Wood and James Watts talk about their expectations for TV series finales and preview upcoming Scene content.
