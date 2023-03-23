When will the movie version of Killers of the Flower Moon,” a recounting of the Osage Murders of the 1920s, be released? Jimmie Tramel, Grace Wood and James Watts also talk about organic gardening and upcoming Scene features.
Subscribe to this podcast on:
Apple | Google | Spotify
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel:
| Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Scene Writer Grace Wood:
| Email | Twitter Follow her stories
Scene Writer James Watts:
| Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Subscribe to this podcast on:
Apple | Google | Spotify
Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel gives an update on the Oklahoma-shot movie. Photos by Tulsa World's Mike Simons
September 2021 photos: Final days of filming for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' crew in Oklahoma
Flower Moon
Crew members cover equipment during a rainshower before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members work on props before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members cover equipment during a rainshower before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p1
Actors and technicians wait to film a scene in Pawhuska on Wednesday for the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Sources say filming for the movie in Oklahoma has come to an end.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p2
A crew member pets a dog on the set of “Killers of the Flower Moon” on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p3
Actors in 1920s period attire recently waited to film a scene for “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Pawhuska.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p4
Masks are common on the set as actors wait to film a scene for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members prepare to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members prepare to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Bystanders watch as actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
A crewmember prepares to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!