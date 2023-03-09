Dubbed the "largest multipurpose adult playground in the state," Alley Cat Ranch will offer visitors everything from pickleball courts to a Ferris wheel --- plus great barbecue --- when it opens in downtown in a few years. Right now, however, it is a food trailer located next to an old service station just a block or so from where Second Street segues into various entries to the Inner Dispersal Loop. Jimmie Tramel, Grace Wood and James Watts talk about this and also preview upcoming Scene content.