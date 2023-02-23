Grace Wood and James Watts talk about Jimmie Tramel's "A to Z eats: Eat your way through the alphabet with Tulsa-area favorite dishes" feature. Which ones do they still need to try, what were their favorites, and were there any surprise omissions? Plus, previews of upcoming Scene features.
