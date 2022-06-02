Tulsa VegFest set for June 4

Tulsa VegFest, a celebration of the city’s booming plant-based food scene, will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

More than 70 food, health and sustainability-focused vendors, nationally recognized authorities on plant-based lifestyles will attend. The food court will be 100% plant-based, with about 20 food trucks and vendors offering a variety of foods, from smoothie bowls to sweets and soul food to favorites like pizza, burgers and deli products. Farmers will have fresh, locally grown produce.

“The plant-based movement is growing leaps and bounds,” said Melissa Furman, co-founder and executive director of Tulsa VegFest. “We are seeing significant increases of healthy resources like menu options at restaurants and plant-based products at grocery stores, all of which, when consumed in the diet regularly, help to reduce the impact and occurrence of many lifestyle diseases, aid animal welfare and improve the environment. Tulsa VegFest aims to serve as a catalyst in this movement.”

Tulsa VegFest “swag bags,” filled with magazines, product samples and coupons, will be handed out to the first 500 attendees who donate two cans of beans, fruits or vegetables, or a $5 donation. One hundred percent of the food and funds donated via the swag bag effort will go directly to Restore Hope Ministries for those in need in the Tulsa area.

Among to new features this year are the Demo Stage, sponsored by Inheritance Juicery, that will offer instructions it growing microgreens, practical tips on sustainable living, benefits of juicing, leaving a sustainable legacy, and easy ways to take care of your health at home.

Tulsa VegFest is sponsored by Omni Air Transport, Inheritance Juicery, MAF Health Coaching, PrairieFood, Jack Dean Pictures, and Mother Road Market.

A complete list of sponsors, vendors and event details is available at tulsavegfest.org.

