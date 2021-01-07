Tulsa restaurateurs Nelson Rogers, Greg McGill remembered

The final day of 2020 was a tragic one for the Tulsa food world, as two local restaurateurs, whose businesses include some of the city’s iconic eateries, passed away Dec. 31.

Nelson Rogers Jr.

Although Nelson Rogers Jr. grew up in and around Nelson’s Buffeteria, the restaurant his father started in 1929, he had no plans to join the family business.

Instead, Rogers went into banking, working at financial institutions in Oklahoma and Kansas, rising to the position of president and part owner of Farmers National Bank in Osborn, Kansas.

Then, in 1976, Rogers returned to Tulsa to take over running Nelson’s Buffeteria when his father’s health began to fail. What Rogers thought would be a temporary gig become permanent when his father died in 1979.

The restaurant, which was at 514 S. Boston Ave., was one of downtown’s most popular lunch spots — especially Thursdays, when its signature chicken-fried steak was on the menu.

Rogers once said in an interview with the Tulsa Tribune that what kept him enthusiastic about the restaurant business was that it gave him ample opportunities to interact with his customers.