 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa restaurant news: Boston Deli offers new Thursday special; Cricket & Fig adds lunch

Tulsa restaurant news: Boston Deli offers new Thursday special; Cricket & Fig adds lunch

{{featured_button_text}}
Boston Deli owner (copy)

Owner Ken Schafer takes a break in the market deli side of Boston Deli.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Garlic lovers will rejoice at this month’s Thursday special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.

Owner Ken Schafer’s menu starts with a half of a free-range chicken that is roasted with 40 cloves of garlic. Accompanying the chicken are roasted potatoes, celery hearts and carrots seasoned with fresh thyme; and hearts of Romaine lettuce, grilled and served with roasted grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and an anchovy pesto.

To finish off the meal is a chocolate challah bread pudding topped with whipped marscapone cheese and a raspberry sauce.

The Thursday special is $24 per person, and available from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in January. For reservations: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Cricket & Fig gets savory with lunch menu

Cricket & Fig Chocolate, chef Randy Page’s establishment that specializes in hand-crafted chocolates, baked goods and fine coffees, is now serving lunch.

Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and all items are available for in-house dining and takeaway, with curbside service available.

The menu includes pasta with a choice of sauces, a salad made of Scissortail Farms greens with a choice of dressings, a grilled cheese sandwich with a special blend of cheeses and a Parmesan crust, and a cheeseburger.

These dishes may be enhanced with a variety of add-ins, ranging from applewood-smoked bacon and grilled chicken, to avocado and fried eggs, Point Reyes blue cheese and caramelized onions.

Cricket & Fig Chocolate is at 5800 S. Lewis Ave. in the London Square Shopping Center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more, call 918-271-5199 or visit cricketandfig.com.

What the Ale: Beer of the week, Dead Armadillo’s Morning Bender

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 46 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News