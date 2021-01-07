Tulsa restaurant news: Boston Deli offers new Thursday special; Cricket & Fig adds lunch

Garlic lovers will rejoice at this month’s Thursday special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.

Owner Ken Schafer’s menu starts with a half of a free-range chicken that is roasted with 40 cloves of garlic. Accompanying the chicken are roasted potatoes, celery hearts and carrots seasoned with fresh thyme; and hearts of Romaine lettuce, grilled and served with roasted grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and an anchovy pesto.

To finish off the meal is a chocolate challah bread pudding topped with whipped marscapone cheese and a raspberry sauce.

The Thursday special is $24 per person, and available from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in January. For reservations: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Cricket & Fig gets savory with lunch menu

Cricket & Fig Chocolate, chef Randy Page’s establishment that specializes in hand-crafted chocolates, baked goods and fine coffees, is now serving lunch.

Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and all items are available for in-house dining and takeaway, with curbside service available.