Tulsa Farmers Market turns 25, celebrates with a special event

It was Saturday, May 2, 1998, when 18 vendors set up their booths, set out their wares, and set about doing business at the very first Cherry Street Farmers Market.

The market took up a section of the parking lot of the Lincoln Plaza center at the corner of Peoria Avenue and 15th Street, which also is commonly known as Cherry Street. The products for sale included jams and jelly, flowers, tomato plants, herbs, meats, bakery products, and cool-season crops.

One of the original organizers told a Tulsa World reporter at the time: “We have real high hopes. I hope we can outgrow the parking lot.”

It took about a decade, but those hopes became reality in 2009, when the Cherry Street Farmers Market truly lived up to its name and began to fill several blocks of the street itself as more and more vendors began taking advantage of the opportunity to bring their fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products and other creations directly to the public.

Those original 18 vendors have grown to more than 80 local farmers and artisans, and the market itself has undergone another move — this time to the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood around the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Admiral Boulevard — and a name change to the Tulsa Farmers’ Market.

This year marks the 25th year for the Tulsa Farmers’ Market, which is held 7-11 a.m. each Saturday through October in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood. The nonprofit organization is celebrating the anniversary with a special dinner set for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the Mabee Grange at the Tulsa Botanic Garden (see sidebar for complete information).

Kris Hutto, executive director of the Tulsa Farmers’ Market, said the dinner will include a special tribute to three vendors who have been a part of the market since its inception: Aurora Griffith of Dawn’s Mini Farm in Collinsville, Debbie Pleu of Pleu Gardens in Tulsa, and Lyle and Rae Blakely of Blakely Family Farm in Oologah.

Oklahoma grown

All products sold at the Tulsa Farmers’ Market have been certified as authentic Oklahoma stock — whether it be crops that are grown or livestock that is raised on Oklahoma land, or prepared foods and packaged goods made from Oklahoma-based ingredients.

“I think people feel good knowing that the money they spend here goes to local producers and stays in the local economy,” Hutto said. “And while there have been some price increases — grain is higher because of local drought conditions, and everybody has to buy gas — the assumption that items at the Farmers’ Market are more expensive than they are at a grocery store isn’t true.

“Since you’re dealing directly with the producer, that means the supply chain problems and all the middlemen between the farmer and the buyer that conventional grocery stores have to deal with aren’t as much of a factor for our producers,” she said.

In addition, Hutto said, the Tulsa Farmers’ Market was the first such operation in the state to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments. It also participates in the Double Up Oklahoma program, which doubles SNAP benefits up to $20 per market day for fruits, vegetables, and raw nuts.

“We started that in 2010,” she said, “and now there are 18 farmers markets in the state that have begun to do that, as well.”

Location, location

The decision to move the market from Cherry Street to Kendall-Whittier was not one the organization’s leaders wanted to make.

“To be honest, we wouldn’t have left the Cherry Street area if we didn’t have to,” Hutto said. “But obviously the area has changed enormously over the years. When we started in 1998, Cherry Street was an off-beat, trendy, eclectic place full of locally owned businesses, and we loved it there. However, the road construction there dramatically altered the footprint of the street, and that had a huge impact on how we could set up the market.”

Hutto said they put out a call for a potential new location, and Kendall-Whittier was usually at the top of everyone’s list.

Once considered one of the city’s less savory addresses, in recent years Kendall-Whittier has undergone a renaissance, with long-time residents such as the Circle Cinema and Ziegler’s Art & Frame being joined by new galleries, shops and eateries to return the neighborhood to its original roots as one of Tulsa’s first shopping destinations.

“Kendall-Whittier felt to us the way Cherry Street did 25 years ago,” Hutto said. “It was really going through a transformation, and we wanted to be a part of that.

“The location also brought us even closer to some of the city’s food deserts, so it all felt like things were perfectly aligned,” she said. “And the merchants in the area were so welcoming, it seemed like everything just fell into place.”

The first Tulsa Farmers’ Market in Kendall-Whittier was a brief winter run in December 2019. The organization was gearing up for the 2020 season when COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

Because the Tulsa Farmers’ Market is set up on city streets, it requires a Special Event Permit from the city in order to operate. And because of that designation, the Tulsa Farmers’ Market was not considered an “essential service” that could remain operational during the pandemic shutdown in early 2020.

“We were the only farmers market in the area that wasn’t able to open,” Hutto said. “It wasn’t until June 2020 that we were able to open. We were doing little pop-up markets around town, sort of a farmers market scavenger hunt.

“For a lot of our farmers, the market is their primary source of income, so they were in quite a bind — crops continue to grow, even in a pandemic,” she said. “But there was something of a silver lining, in that it brought renewed attention to local goods and businesses. People were wanting and needing to buy what we had to offer — it just a matter of getting those goods to them.”

Putting down roots

Just as the organizers of the original market a quarter century ago had high hopes for getting out of a parking lot and onto the street, the current administration of the Tulsa Farmers’ Market has hopes of its own.

“We are always looking for a permanent home for the market,” Hutto said. “The way we’ve been operating, which is like a weekly pop-up market, has been great, and there is a certain charm in the simplicity of it. But more and more cities are having farmers markets that are set up with a dedicated space, some of which are open throughout the week.”

A permanent home for the Tulsa Farmers’ Market could include other features to make coming to the market more enticing, such as a food pavilion, bathrooms and areas to keep children occupied and entertained while their parents shopped.

“We would probably want to establish some sort of partnership with the city, a public-private arrangement similar to what our neighbors in Broken Arrow have,” Hutto said. “We have no plans in the works, but it is our intention some to have a permanent home.”

