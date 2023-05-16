Tulsans George and Stephanie Lopez already own and operate two businesses that focus on health and well-being — a fitness training center and a home healthcare service.

It makes the fact that the couple’s most recent business endeavor — being the area franchisees of a chain specializing in varieties of macaroni and cheese — seems perhaps to be a touch out of character.

Blame it on the kids.

“We have three boys, ages 13, 10 and 6,” Stephanie Lopez said. “And they all love mac and cheese, especially our youngest. But when you go out to eat, and mac and cheese is on the menu, there’s usually only one kind available.”

The Lopez family happened upon a I Heart Mac & Cheese location during a trip to Florida, where the chain got its start, and quickly fell into love with the concept.

“We tried it and really liked it,” Stephanie Lopez said.

“And we also knew there was nothing like this in the Midwest and saw it as an opportunity,” George Lopez added.

The Lopezes opened their first I Heart Mac & Cheese on the northern edge of Bixby last year. Their second location, at 1931 S. Yale Ave., opened May 1.

Both locations are decked out in the yellow-and-black color scheme that is the chain’s signature.

The Tulsa location has a larger footprint, which allows for more seating (about a dozen tables divided between two- and four-tops, as well as barstool seating at the front window and at a high-top table).

One must traverse the length of the space to get to the ordering station. The menu features six “signature” combinations of mac and cheese, from the plain ($8.95) to lobster mac and cheese ($23.95), which includes about 2½ oz. of lobster meal along with lobster cream sauce, white truffle oil, Muenster cheese and scallions.

There is also a “build your own” option ($11.45), which allows one to construct whatever one might choose from among the more than 40 proteins, vegetables, condiments, cheeses and what have you available.

“When I’m explaining it to people, I say what we have is the Chipotle of mac and cheese,” George Lopez said. “The build your own bowl is probably the most popular thing on the menu because people like to make it their own.”

One can also build one’s own grilled cheese sandwich, which is the primary component of the “And More” in the restaurant’s full name. Again, there are also several “signature” preparations to choose from, such as the basic grilled cheese ($7.95) to a Cuban variation with pulled pork and ham ($10.45) to one with lobster ($23.95).

Vegan options are available, with Impossible proteins and vegan cheese products. One can also swap out the cavatini pasta used for broccoli, cauliflower or quinoa, if one wishes. Drinks are self-service.

Regardless of one’s choice, the process is the same. After an order is placed, staff members gather the necessary components in metal bowls that are then put through a toaster oven via conveyor belt. Once the bowls emerge, the contents are mixed together and transferred onto toasted slices of bread or into the black plastic heart-shaped bowls presented to the customer.

Our first visit was to the Bixby location, where we ordered two bowls: the Short Rib Philly ($11.45) and the Sweet, Skinny & Spicy ($11.45). However, this location was out of the broccoli and cauliflower that serve as the base of the second bowl, so we instead chose the Chicken Parmesan ($11.45). We also added a side order of the Bacon Jalapeño Mac Bites ($4).

The Short Rib Philly was the best of the bunch. The meat was richly flavored and surprisingly tender, the scatterings of diced red onions and sliced mushrooms worked well with the base cheese sauce and the slice of Muenster melted into the mixture. The pasta, which George Lopez said is shipped in already cooked, was resilient and a bit too chewy.

The Chicken Parmesan, on the other hand, was less than the sum of its parts. We chose the breaded chicken over the grilled; the breading, if it had ever been crisp, quickly disintegrated in tomato sauce, which had a pronounced Franco-American sweetness. The Mac Bites had a mild jalapeño heat, and a mealy texture under the slightly crispy exterior.

We later visited the Tulsa location to try what I Heart Mac & Cheese calls “Tacoroni” — flat-bottomed taco shells, dusted with nacho cheese flavoring and filled with one’s choice of ingredients ($3.25 for one, $8.50 for three).

We chose tacos filled with lobster and scallions (which adds $3 to the total), ham and mushroom, and ground beef and onion. They were served with 10 baked tater tots as a combo.

What surprised us was how chewy everything was, including the stale taco shells. On the positive side, the two slivers of lobster meat were actual lobster, and the shells managed to keep the fillings fairly well-contained.

The Lopezes said they are planning for additional locations not only around the Tulsa area but also through the Midwest; north of Tulsa, the only I Heart Mac & Cheese in the region is in Bismarck, North Dakota.

“Right now, we are concentrating on our locations here,” Stephanie Lopez said. “This is our home, and we want to take care of our people first.”