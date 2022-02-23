Tulsa chefs, restaurants and bars up for James Beard Awards

Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, the gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Depew run by Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards.
Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy is the only Oklahoma nominee among 20 restaurants from throughout the country vying for the award, which were announced Wednesday. Oklahoma City's Andrew Black, chef of Grey Sweater, is one of 20 cooks nominated for Outstanding Chef.
Two other Tulsa restaurants are up for national awards. The Polo Grill is a nominee for Outstanding Wine Program, and Valkyrie is a nominee for Outstanding Bar Program.
In addition, five Tulsa area chefs are among the nominees for Best Chef Southwest, competing against chefs from Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.
The nominated chefs are:
• Matthew Amberg, Oren
• Wanda J. Armstrong, Evelyn’s
• Indri Bahar, Rendang & Co. Indonesian Bistro
• Andrew Donovan, Basque
• Eben Shillingford, Sisserou's
This is the second year that Oklahoma chefs have been recognized by the James Beard Foundation. In 2020, Becklund and Kevin Snell, then the executive chef at Amelia's Wood Fire, were nominated for Best Chef Southwest.
The foundation did not hold an awards event in 2021.
For Becklund and Ford, the nomination comes at a particular poignant time. Last week, their Tulsa restaurant FarmBar, described as an urban version of the Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy concept, was severely damaged in a fire that also destroyed another restaurant, BurnCo. Barbecue.
"We are blown away to have our team honored like this," Ford said. "It doesn't even seen real yet."
Earlier this week, the Oklahoma City soul food institution Florence's Restaurant was named one of six recipients of the James Beard Foundation's American Classics Award, given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.
The James Beard Awards will be presented at a ceremony June 13 in Chicago. jamesbeard.org.