Tulsa chef to be featured in Smithsonian's Food History Weekend

Tulsa chef Nico Albert will be one of the chefs featured as part of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History's sixth annual Food History Weekend and Gala, which will be held virtually this weekend.
The event will include a series of online conversations demonstrations and activities focusing on the theme of "Food Futures: Striving for Justice."
Albert, a member of the Cherokee Nation whose career in Tulsa has included stints as the executive chef of Duet and MixCo., will present one of three “Cooking Up History” demonstrations, 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
"I will demonstrate a recipe using traditional indigenous ingredients and discuss the history and future of Native foods and their vitality to the spiritual and physical health and prosperity of indigenous peoples," Albert said in an email.
Albert recently announced the launch of a new enterprise, Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods, a catering/consulting firm providing traditional and modern Native American cuisine, promoting tribal food sovereignty, and sharing traditional food knowledge.
Other participants in the "Cooking Up History" series are Jocelyn Ramirez, chef and founder of TodoVerde, Los Angeles; and Haile Thomas, integrative nutritionist and youth health activist.
All Food History Weekend events are free to the public, but registration is required. For more information: foodhistoryweekend.si.edu.
