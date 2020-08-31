Try your hand -- and gut -- at Andolini's two-pizza challege

It took competitive eater Randy Santel a little less than 45 minutes to polish off two 20-inch pizzas and two 10-ounce beers when he stopped by Andolini's Pizza last month.

Now, local trenchermen and women can see how their abilities at consuming mass quantities stacks up against a professional, as Andolini's Pizza is offering the Randy Santel Pizza Challenge at its five area locations.

The challenge is that one must completely consume a total of 7 pounds of pizza — namely, a 20-inch Demarco, Andolini's version of the classic margarita pizza, and a 20-inch Tenbysimmo, which is topped with all sorts of meats — and two 10-ounce mugs of Marshall Brewing Co. beer in one hour.

Those who complete the challenge will receive a commemorative T-shirt and his or her name on a digital wall of fame. They also won't have to pay for the meal, which will set one back $67.50 if not completed.

Santel made his successful run at this challenge as part of a tour of Oklahoma eateries in August. The challenge took place at Andolini's Cherry Street location.