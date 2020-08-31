Try your hand -- and gut -- at Andolini's two-pizza challege

It took competitive eater Randy Santel a little less than 45 minutes to polish off two 20-inch pizzas and two 10-ounce beers when he stopped by Andolini's Pizza last month.
Now, local trenchermen and women can see how their abilities at consuming mass quantities stacks up against a professional, as Andolini's Pizza is offering the Randy Santel Pizza Challenge at its five area locations.
The challenge is that one must completely consume a total of 7 pounds of pizza — namely, a 20-inch Demarco, Andolini's version of the classic margarita pizza, and a 20-inch Tenbysimmo, which is topped with all sorts of meats — and two 10-ounce mugs of Marshall Brewing Co. beer in one hour.
Those who complete the challenge will receive a commemorative T-shirt and his or her name on a digital wall of fame. They also won't have to pay for the meal, which will set one back $67.50 if not completed.
Santel made his successful run at this challenge as part of a tour of Oklahoma eateries in August. The challenge took place at Andolini's Cherry Street location.
He also took on a ham sandwich challenge created by the Hamlet restaurant, downing a 5-pound ham-and-cheese sandwich, a pound of ham and beans, a half-pound of homemade potato chips, and two squares of corn bread in less than 30 minutes — half the allotted time.
Santel also completed challenges in Edmond and Oklahoma City, but a chicken-fried steak challenge at Muskogee's Club Lunch proved too much for Santel's appetite.
According to his website, Santel has won more than 800 food challenges in all 50 states and 37 countries. Videos of his culinary escapades in Oklahoma are available on Santel's YouTube channel, which has 1.1 million subscribers.
James D. Watts Jr.
