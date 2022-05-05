Treat mom on Mother's Day with these special meals

As Will Rogers once put it, the idea behind Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday, May 8, is that “you give Mother a day, and she gives you the other 364.”

So if one is going to honor the family matriarch by taking her out to eat, it stands to reason that it should be a memorable event.

Here are some suggestions for places to treat Mother this Mother’s Day — just remember that reservations are required.

Harwelden Mansion, 2210 S. Main St., will host three seatings for its Mother’s Day brunch, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Two menu options are available, one featuring a choice of quiche, the other offering mini-pancake skewers. A mimosa bar will be available, and a string quartet will serenade diners. $89 per person. harweldenmansion.com

White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will offer a Mother’s Day dinner, 5-8 p.m., with a mandarin orange salad, roast beef with Yorkshire pudding and raspberry chocolate mousse (a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II) for dessert. $39.95 per person. 918-491-6533.

Juniper Restaurant, 324 E. Third St., will offer Chef Gabriel’s A la Carte Brunch for Mother’s Day that includes steak omelets, vegetarian quiche and other Juniper favorites. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 918-794-1090, junipertulsa.com

Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse, 111 N. Main St., will be open for a Mother’s Day Brunch that will feature a tenderloin carving station, shrimp cocktail and many other tasty brunch classics. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 918-794-7700, prhymetulsa.com

The Tavern, 201 N. Main St., will be serving its regular brunch menu 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Items include a crab cake Benedict, chorizo breakfast burrito, pastrami hash, buttermilk pancakes and the Tavern’s signature burger. 918-949-9801, taverntulsa.com

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., has something for those with a serious sweet tooth: the chocolate-stuffed waffle, which is a chocolate-infused Belgian waffle stuffed with chocolate cheesecake filling, topped with strawberries, chocolate sauce, cream cheese icing and sprinkled with powdered sugar. It’s $12.99. And there are other options not quite so sugar-centric on the menu. metrodiner.com

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, has several special dishes available for Mother’s Day, including its butterfish Rockefeller, topped with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab; and Carrot Lava Cake with a molten cream cheese center. bonefishgrill.com

Carrabba’s, 11021 E. 71st St., has several limited-time offerings that will be available on Mother Day’s, including the Champagne Pasta with shrimp, bell pepper and mushroom, and the wood-grilled Mahi-Mahi Wulfe, with artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes and a basil lemon butter sauce. carrabbas.com

Ti Amo, 6024 S. Sheridan Road., Mother’s Day Buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes Italian favorites, an omelet station, biscuits and gravy, chicken picatta, chicken and waffles, shrimp cocktail, bourbon glazed salmon, prime rib, a chocolate fountain and more. Adults $37, kids 12-under $16. Limited dinner menu 4-8 p.m. 918-499-1919.

