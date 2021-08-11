Torchy's Tacos celebrates 15 years

Torchy’s Tacos, the fast-casual taco chain, will mark its 15th anniversary in August with special taco and drink creations, as well as 15 special prizes that includes a special VIP tour of its Austin, Texas, headquarters.

The Taco of the Month for August is the Tipsy Chick, made with marinated and grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled corn, green chiles and cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla, served with a side of bacon bourbon marmalade for $5.95.

The featured drink for August is the Magic Dragon, made with Camarena Reposado tequila, Cointreau, house-made sweet and sour, flavored with dragon fruit and garnished with a grilled lemon wheel.

The company is also launching a loyalty program, the Taco Junkies Rewards Club. Those who sign up for the program before Aug. 31 will be entered in a contest to win a variety of prizes, including a year of free tacos, a catered taco party for 25, the VIP trip to Austin, and up to 15 years of free tacos. To sign up for the program: tacojunkies.torchystacos.com/signup

Torchy’s Tacos was founded in 2006, when chef Mike Rypka opened his first food trailer in Austin, Texas. Today, the chain has 95 locations in 11 states.