Now is the time when one tends to see bunny rabbits everywhere — usually ones made from chocolate and residing in baskets filled with some kind of shredded green material.

While every drug store and supermarket has pastel-colored candies and chocolate bunnies for sale, Tulsa-area chocolatiers have created all manner of holiday confections to share with loved ones — or to keep for oneself.

Glacier Chocolate

1902 Utica Square, 10051 S. Yale Ave.

Glacier offers large and small solid chocolate bunnies in white, milk and dark chocolate, as well as spring-inspired truffles and a special five-piece collection of milk chocolate caramels each topped with a different Easter-related image.

Cricket & Fig Chocolate

5800 S. Yale Ave. (in London Square)

Chef and chocolatier Randy Page enjoys experimenting with flavors, and this year's Easter eggs are no exception. Special flavors include coconut cream, malted milk and yuzu-black sesame, a Japanese-inspired blend. Multi-colored bunnies, along with the shop's regular assortment of fine chocolates and other treats, are also available.

Kilwins

418 E. Second St.

A new place to find chocolates, fudge, ice cream and more in the Blue Dome District, Kilwins Tulsa is owned and operated by Cynthia Marshall, a Tulsa native. Try the handcrafted Kilwins chocolate cream egg. The chocolate-covered cream eggs are available with centers in peanut butter, chocolate, strawberry, lemon and coconut.

Nouveau Chocolates

205 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Nouveau Chocolates specializes in Belgian-style chocolate creations, which include such seasonal offerings as miniature chocolate eggs, 8- and 10-inch chocolate bunnies, egg-shaped cocoa bombs and chocolate-coated Oreo cookies decorated to resemble a rabbit's backside, as if it were stuck head-first in its burrow.

Chocolate Nosh

5970 S. Yale Ave.

Tulsa's newest chocolate emporium may not be going all out for Easter this year, although one will likely find a chocolate bunny or two on the premises. But one can create special assortments from the more than 30 flavors of chocolates and truffles, which can be put together while enjoying a specially prepared coffee.

American Inheritance Confectionery

1531 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

American Inheritance mixes Swiss chocolate with flavors from Indigenous peoples for some truly unique confections and playful twists on classics. For example, the chocolate bunnies at American Heritage are hollow — but that is so they can be filled with candy. The shop is also partnering with Rivendell Books and Baubles in Broken Arrow for a special giveaway of an Easter basket filled with an array of confections along with a complete set of Beatrix Potter's "Peter Rabbit" books. Check out American Inheritance's Facebook page to enter for the giveaway.

Boston Deli special heads south

This month's Chef Special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., takes its inspiration from extreme Southern cuisine — namely, the Patagonia region of South America, which includes areas of Argentina and Chile.

The menu features a spit-roasted picanha steak, served with a chimichurri sauce and accompanied by a potato gallette seasoned with sea salt and clarified butter, a stacked ratatouille with steamed spinach and lemon confit, and a grapefruit and arugula salad with toasted hazelnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and an agave grapefruit vinaigrette.

Dessert is a dulce de leche caramel flan.

Cost is $33 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. The Chef's Special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in April, and reservations are recommended.

Biga Hosts Piedmont wine dinner

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will host a dinner showcasing the wines of Italy's Piedmont region, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10. Noted wine authority Scott Garrett will guide diners through the vintages to be served with the planned menu.

The evening will begin with bresaola with arugula and shaved Parmesan, followed by creamy Marsala pasta with spicy Italian sausage and mushrooms. The entree will be Piedmontese beef Brasato, a dish that usually consist of beef shanks cooked in red wine. Dessert will be a chocolate-hazelnut mousse.

Cost is $45 per person, and reservations are required. 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.

Ike's wants to help Will

Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, Ike's Chili House, 1503 E. 11th St., will be donating 10 percent of all sales on Friday, April 7, to the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore. As an added encouragement, one of the restaurant's most popular dishes, Three-Way Chili, will be available for $5 a serving. (For those not versed in the lingo of chili, "three-way" is chili with beans served over spaghetti.)

In addition, Bart Taylor, who serves as a Will Rogers "interpreter" for the museum and handles many of its educational programs, will be on hand to talk about Rogers' life and influence, and perhaps do a rope trick or two. ikeschilius.com.