This year marks an auspicious milestone in Tulsa’s restaurant history. It is the 50th anniversary of the city’s first chef-driven, fine-dining establishment: The Razor Clam.

Located in a small building at 2777 S. Memorial Drive, The Razor Clam was co-owned by chef Rick Kamp, who said in a 2016 interview with the Tulsa World: “Everyone who was anyone in Tulsa came through that restaurant, and I was allowed to do anything I wanted. I was doing things people hadn’t seen before, like sweetbreads and whole artichokes. Sometimes the artichokes came back with the whole leaves eaten.”

These days, Tulsa has many excellent fine-dining options, which are designed to showcase the culinary creations of talented and inventive local chefs. And the city’s food scene has in recent years earned national attention, thanks to the chefs and restaurants in consideration for the annual James Beard Awards, considered the Oscars of the American culinary world.

This year, three Tulsa chefs were named finalists in the Best Chef Southwest category: Lisa Becklund, co-owner and chef of FarmBar, which specializes in 10-course tasting menus featuring locally sourced ingredients; Ben Alexander, whose Mr. Kim’s is a uniquely personal twist on the traditional Korean barbecue and steakhouse; and Paul Wilson, formerly with Boston Title & Abstract, who in February launched a new concept, Sans Murs, at the Silo Event Center.

Another unique concept, the chef collective known as Et al., creates themed evenings ranging from Japanese breakfasts to desserts for dinner. Et al. is among finalists being considered for nomination in the most prestigious of the James Beard Awards categories: Best New Restaurant. And the 3 Sirens Group, which owns Bird & Bottle along with the three locations of The Bramble, was named a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. James Beard Awards nominees will be announced March 29.

But while high-end dining tends to get a good deal of attention, Tulsa is home to excellent eateries that will satisfy just about any palate.

One can follow Historic Route 66 down 11th Street to find traditional, vegan and gluten-free doughnuts and pastries at Big Baby Rolls and Doughnut; Nashville-style hot chicken at Chicken and the Wolf; hamburger creations at Flo’s Burger Diner and Howdy Burger; European dishes at Jane’s Delicatessen; superb breakfast and lunch dishes at Wildflower Cafe; and a true taste of Tulsa’s history at the 115-years-young Ike’s Chili House.

Steak-and-potato connoisseurs can go all out at The Hemingway, Tulsa’s newest high-end steakhouse, venture out to The Bull in the Alley, check out the menu at Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse, or head south to Mahogany Steakhouse.

Those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet are finding more options, with restaurants such as Chimera, Sandos Rockin’ Deli, the Local Bison and Copanezi’s Pizza offering a wealth of tasty choices that even carnivores can love.

To experience the world from a dining room table, one can travel to Sand Springs for authentic Italian food at Little Venice, find German and Polish specialties at Margaret’s German Restaurant, get a true taste of Honduran food at Sin Fronteras, discover the wealth of Thai and Malaysian foods at Zogam Cafe, explore the buffet at India Palace, enjoy the family recipes at the heart of Kai Vietnamese Cuisine, or tour the Caribbean at Sisserou’s.

Or one can sample the cuisine of Scandinavia at Freya Nordic Kitchen, which was the Tulsa World’s top new restaurant of 2022, try the unique foods of the Basque regions of Spain at Basque, or head out to Broken Arrow to enjoy the Indigenous-inspired cuisine of Natv.

This really just scratches the surface of Tulsa’s restaurant scene, which boasts establishments that offer French, German, Chinese, Burmese, British, South American, Caribbean, Cajun-Creole, Middle Eastern, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, Thai, Mediterranean, East Indian, Central American, Peruvian, and Korean cuisine — not to mention the diners, burger and barbecue joints, sandwich shops, delis, pizza parlors, coffee houses, soul food, and seafood, just to name a few.

In other words, when it comes to food in Tulsa, there is much to explore and enjoy. Just be sure to bring your appetite.