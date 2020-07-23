Toby Keith's

Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa has closed after an 11-year run. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill shut its doors permanently Wednesday, July 22, according to a restaurant spokesperson.

The restaurant opened inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, in 2009. At the time, it was the fourth Toby Keith’s restaurant in the country.

The restaurant was elaborately decorated with American flags, military gear, guitars and shiny records in shadow boxes.

The “countrified” cuisine included a signature fried bologna sandwich, plus such items as St. Louis-style ribs, chicken quarters and prime rib.

Phone calls confirmed two other Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill still are operating in Oklahoma. They are located in Bricktown in Oklahoma City and Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville.

