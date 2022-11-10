Time to order Thanksgiving meals, desserts

As Thanksgiving approaches, so do the deadlines for those wishing to order their holiday meals from some of Tulsa’s top restaurants.

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is taking orders for Thanksgiving meals and dishes through Nov. 17. The restaurant offers a range of entrees, sides and desserts that can accommodate almost any gathering.

Among the items available are 12- to 13-pound turkeys that can be smoked on Hasty-Bake grills or oven roasted; 3-pound beef tenderloins in three different preparations with accompanying sauces; hams and baby back ribs; and applewood-smoked salmon.

Desserts range from a bourbon pumpkin pie with Bailey’s whipped cream to assorted cookies.

For a complete menu: the bostondeli.com.

If dessert is all you need to complete your holiday meal, Common Tart is accepting orders for Thanksgiving.

The shop, at 1717 E. 17th St., will be offering several of its regular menu pies, such as key lime, coconut cream and peanut butter mousse, along with seasonal favorites such as classic pumpkin and pecan custard. Price is $36 for whole pies.

As Common Tart is literally a mother-daughter operation, the number of pies that will be available are limited, and payment needs to be made in advance to secure your order. Orders will be accepted in person, by phone or by email.

For complete menu and ordering information: facebook.com/commontart.

Justin Thompson Catering, 1115 S. Lewis Ave., will accept orders for Thanksgiving meals through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, and items must be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All items will be in oven-ready pans and will come with instructions for cooking and reheating.

Choose from a variety of appetizers and salads, entrees that include roast turkey, beef tenderloin and applewood-smoked ham; sides such as sweet potato casserole and corn maque choux; a range of pies, cookies and cakes for dessert; even breakfast dishes for the next morning.

For a complete menu, and to order: 918-779-6333, tulsacatering.com.

Jane’s Delicatessen, 1401 E. 11th St., will let you customize your Thanksgiving menu to suit your party’s need. Choose the Full Feast, which offers a complete meal for $25 per person, or order items individually. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20.

Choices include roasted or smoked turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mushroom stuffing, green bean casserole, orange-ginger cranberry sauce, dinners rolls, and a choice of pecan, pumpkin or rhubarb pie for dessert.

The Palace Cafe, 1512 E. 15th St., will prepare a complete Thanksgiving feast with all the traditional elements, including a choice of roast turkey breast or ham, dressing, potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish, Brussels sprouts, rolls and pie to feed four to six people for $200, or $395 for 10-12 guests.

Items can also be ordered separately. 918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com.

The Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., will accept orders through Nov. 21 for its Heat & Serve Holiday Feasts, which include potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and a choice of baked ham or roast turkey, and cornbread stuffing or macaroni & cheese.

One can order a meal for a single diner for $16.95, or choose enough to feed four ($61.99) to eight ($119.49) guests. Orders can be picked up Nov. 22-24. metrodiner.com.

Endicott Pecans available

Just in time for the holiday season, Oklahoma’s own Endicott Farms is making its freshly gathered, fully shelled pecans available for sale. A one-pound bag is $12, and delivery is free to locations in Tulsa, Jenks, Glenpool, Bixby and Broken Arrow. National shipping via USPS is also available.

‘Infused’ at the Garden

The Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, will host an autumn edition of “Infused,” which features cocktails that have been infused with unique flavors from the flowers, fruits and foliage found in the garden.

Horticulturalist and bartender Jeffrey Fox will demonstrate how to feature the tastes and smells of your garden in homemade cocktails. The workshop will include infused spirit tasting, two cocktails, two mocktails, light charcuterie, recipe cards and admission to the garden.

The 21-years-and-older event is 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $90. tulsabotanic.org.

Little Venice,

Jane’s host dinnersLittle Venice, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs, will host a special Sunday feast, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The menu includes a classic antipasto plate, rigatoni in tomato sauce with fresh anchovies, veal scallopini with pancetta, fontina cheese and mushrooms, with “Walt’s Sweet Treat” for dessert.

Cost is $65 per person. For reservations: 918-514-0134.

Jane’s Delicatessen, 1401 E. 11th St., will host its first pairing dinner, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, featuring select beers and bourbons from Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., which is part of Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, paired with a four-course meal of specials that highlight influences from German, Jewish, and American delis and cuisine.

Cost is $66 per person. To reserve: 918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com.