Time running out to order Thanksgiving meals

Time is running out to order Thanksgiving meals from local restaurants and food vendors. Many of the businesses we featured last week have already reached their limit for holiday orders, but some are still taking orders.
JANE’S DELICATESSEN, 2626 E. 11th St. 918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com. $22 per person. Order by Nov. 21.
SHILOH’S, 2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow; 50160 Highway Drive, Cleveland. 918-254-1500; 918-358-5815. eatshilohs.com. Orders accapted through Nov. 24.
FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 1976 Utica Square. 918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com. Full dinners start at $49 per person.
METRO DINER, 7474 S. Olympia Ave. 918-387-3553, metrodiner.com. Meals for one to eight diners, $15.99 to $115.99. Orders accepted through Nov. 22.
TI AMO SOUTH, 6024 S. Sheridan Road. 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com. Orders accepted through Nov. 21.
BOSTON DELI, 6231 E. 61st St. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com. Orders accepted through Nov. 19.
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN, 111 W. Fifth St. 918-884-3408, cherrystreetcatering@gmail.com. Side dishes and desserts. Orders accepted through 2 p.m. Nov. 21.
JTR GROUP, 1115 S. Lewis Ave. 918-779-6333, tulsacatering.com. Orders accepted through Nov. 21.
NOLA’S CREOLE & COCKTAILS, 1334 E. Peoria Ave. 918-779-7766, nolastulsa.com. Dinner for four, $85. Orders accepted through Nov. 22.
REASOR'S, Various locations, reasors.com. Orders accepted through Nov. 24 (at least 24 hours notice required).
RIB CRIB, Various locations. ribcrib.com. Orders accepted through Nov. 19.
THE BACHELOR’S TABLE, 918-630-0094, facebook.com/TheBachelorTable. Orders accepted through Nov. 21.
THE FRESH MARKET, 8015 S. Yale Ave. 918-477-7838, thefreshmarket.com. Orders accepted through Nov. 22.
THE MEAT AND CHEESE SHOW, 918-408-9626, facebook.com/TheMeatAndCheeseShow. Orders accepted through Nov. 19.
THE PALACE CAFE, 1301 E. 15th St. 918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com. Orders accepted through Nov. 19.
50’S DINER, 1500 W. Kenosha Ave., Broken Arrow. 918-806-6999, 50sdinerok.com. Pie orders accepted through Nov. 21.