The Bros. Houligan restaurant sustains fire damage

The Bros. Houligan announced on social media that its location at 2508 S. 15th St. will be closed temporarily due to fire damage.

Said a Tuesday morning Facebook post: “Everyone, we have some bad news. Our 15th and Atlanta location suffered some fire damage last night. Luckily no one was in the building at the time and no one was hurt. The damage is relatively minor and could have been much worse but it will take some time to repair and have the City of Tulsa inspect. So, for the time being, that location will be closed.”

The Facebook post said a second Bros. Houligan location at 4848 S. Yale Ave. remains open.

