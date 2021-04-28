The Brook opens downtown; Tequila dinner at Cox

The latest incarnation of The Brook Restaurant & Bar is now open atop what used to be known as the OTASCO building in downtown Tulsa, at the corner of Second Street and Cincinnati Avenue.

The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The menu for the new Brook is the same as that of the old Brook, at 3401 S. Peoria Ave., in what years ago was the Brook Theater, and the slightly newer Brook, at 7727 E. 91st St. The Brook is known burgers, sandwiches, wraps and comfort food classics, such as chicken-fried steak and nachos.

The phone number is 539-424-1256.

Ti Amo’s wine dinner

Ti Amo’s south Tulsa location, 6124 S. Sheridan Road, will host a special dinner featuring wines from northern Italy, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

The four-course meal includes tempura-battered shrimp with a chipotle aioli, a beet and goat’s cheese salad, osso bucco with risotto, and lemon-berry marscapone mousse.

Cost is $75 per person. For reservations: 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.

‘But First, Tequila...’ dinner