The Brook opens downtown; Tequila dinner at Cox

The latest incarnation of The Brook Restaurant & Bar is now open atop what used to be known as the OTASCO building in downtown Tulsa, at the corner of Second Street and Cincinnati Avenue.
The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The menu for the new Brook is the same as that of the old Brook, at 3401 S. Peoria Ave., in what years ago was the Brook Theater, and the slightly newer Brook, at 7727 E. 91st St. The Brook is known burgers, sandwiches, wraps and comfort food classics, such as chicken-fried steak and nachos.
The phone number is 539-424-1256.
Ti Amo’s wine dinner
Ti Amo’s south Tulsa location, 6124 S. Sheridan Road, will host a special dinner featuring wines from northern Italy, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
The four-course meal includes tempura-battered shrimp with a chipotle aioli, a beet and goat’s cheese salad, osso bucco with risotto, and lemon-berry marscapone mousse.
Cost is $75 per person. For reservations: 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.
‘But First, Tequila...’ dinner
The monthly ASM Dinner for May at the Cox Business convention center will feature a six-course meal prepared by Chef Devin Levine, paired with cocktails made with Rock n’ Roll tequilas.
The menu will have a south-of-the-border twist, beginning with a sparkling Paloma cocktail served with Guasacaca avocado salsa with crispy tostones, followed by ahi tune and shrimp ceviche, chorizo patatas bravas and poached egg, ancho chile and honey glazes salmon, slow-braised pork cheek mole and caramelized saffron-orange arroz con leche for dessert.
The dance group Baila Tulsa will perform as part of the evening’s activities.
Cost is $105, which includes tax and gratuity. For reservations: eventbrite.com.
Chuy’s gets happy for Cinco de Mayo
Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex chain with two Tulsa locations, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo by making every hour of operation on Wednesday, May 5, into “happy hour.”
The restaurant will be offering discounts on Mexican and domestic beers, as well as its signature margaritas and “Texas martinis.”
One margarita available for a limited time is the Frozen Blackberry ‘Rita, made with real blackberry purée and Camarena Silver tequila.
Tulsa area Chuy’s are at 10808 E. 71st St., and 8120 S. Olympia Ave. West. chuys.com.
