Taste of Tulsa, a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma fundraiser, is set

More than 25 area restaurants, catering businesses and other food venues will take part in the 2022 Taste of Tulsa, a fundraising effort of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

The event will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Sequoyah Ballroom of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa.

Proceeds from the event support the organization’s one-to-one, evidence-based mentoring programs, which are designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for young people to reach their fullest potential.

Among the participating restaurants are Aila’s Catering Events, Andolini’s Pizzeria, Andy B’s, Batter Than Good Baking Co., Bravo’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Charleston’s, Coming Right Up Catering, Empire Slice House, Foxy Tacos, Graze Craze, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hot Mess BBQ, Jane’s Delicatessen, Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, Longhorn Steakhouse, Margaret’s German Restaurant, Neighborhood JA.M., Nola’s Creole & Cocktails, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Osage Casino, Pamela’s Tamales, Performance Food Service, P.F. Chang’s, Sisserou’s, Society Burger, The Melting Pot, The Tavern and Torchy’s Tacos.

Tickets are $250. To purchase and for more information: bigoklahoma.org.

Elder Care brings back ‘Good, Bad, BBQ’

The 24th annual “The Good, The Bad, & The BBQ,” will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Hughes Ranch, 63 County Road 2696, Bartlesville.

The event will benefit programs and services at Elder Care, the only comprehensive resource center in northeast Oklahoma specializing in providing assistance for those aging in place. Its primary service area encompasses Washington, Osage and Nowata counties, where it annually assists some 1,500 seniors.

The outdoor event includes dinner catered by Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, music by Brandon the DJ, a cash bar, and live and silent auctions. Auction items feature travel packages, unique jewelry pieces, private parties, tickets to sporting events, one-of-a-kind artwork and many more items.

Tickets are $100. To purchase and for more information: abouteldercare.org.

Signature Symphony ‘Overture’

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present its annual fundraising gala, “Overture: Make Music with Us,” beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway.

In addition to a cocktail reception, dinner, and live and silent auctions, the evening will feature performances by the orchestra’s Signature Quartet, Brass Quintet and other ensembles that will test your music knowledge with a game of “Name that Tune.”

Overture helps to sustain the Signature Symphony’s ongoing work to provide music education, community enrichment and premier concerts to the greater Tulsa area.

“This year’s event is sure to be one of the most entertaining fundraising events with multiple participation opportunities. Attendees will definitely be able to join in on the fun, making music with us and dancing the night away,” said Cathy Campbell, Overture co-chair.

Tickets are $150. To purchase and for more information: signaturesymphony.org.

Run for the Roses returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Tulsa Boys’ Home will host its 18th annual Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraising event, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 in the Pavilion at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St

This will be the first time the event has been held in person since 2019.

Guests will enjoy the sights and sounds of Churchill Downs through a simulcast of all afternoon Derby Day races on giant screens, along with the opportunity to place bets on all afternoon races. Other activities include live and silent auctions, food and an open bar.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s annual $262,500 food budget.

Tickets are $200. To purchase and for more information: tulsaboyshome.org.

