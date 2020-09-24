Take a sneak peek at the new French Hen location

The wall behind the back bar is filled with old menus, wine dinner notices, newspaper clippings and wine labels. A nearby wall holds two paintings of the old French Hen.

“I am told a customer painted them, but I don’t know who it was,” Bondy said. “I had to bring them over. Maybe someone will know more about them.”

A set of moveable doors at one end of the restaurant can be closed off to hold groups of up to 20 for private dining or meetings.

Customers will be able to enter the restaurant through a dedicated entrance on Archer Street or through the Vast Bank lobby off Elgin Avenue. Seating capacity will be 94 inside and 16 outside.

James Boswell was the architect for the project.

J.C. Tipton, formerly of Stonehorse Café, has signed on to be bar manager. Bondy said almost all of the old kitchen staff will return.

“I designed the kitchen exactly as it was at the old place,” she said. “They will feel right at home when they come back.”

The menu also will be essentially unchanged, she said.