Take a sneak peek at the new French Hen location

Kathy Bondy was all smiles recently as she gave a sneak peek tour of the new location for the French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar in the Vast Bank Building in the Tulsa Arts District.
“It’s so pretty, isn’t it?” she said. “I can’t wait to get all the final touches done and get our staff back in the kitchen.”
Bondy said she hopes to open the 41-year-old fine-dining restaurant in late September or early October. Since 1979, it was in the middle of the Lighthouse Shopping Center, 7143 S. Yale Ave., where it wasn’t visible from Yale Avenue or 71st Street.
“I love the south restaurant, but at the same time, so many people never knew we were there,” she said. “We are so much more visible here, and I expect our lunch and bar business to pick up quite a bit. I’ve been told this isn’t a good time to open lunch downtown, but I’m going to do it.”
The look of the new dining room is a mix of modern and classic, including Edison-style hanging light fixtures, a 12-seat marble bar, walnut tabletops with lime green cushions, French-themed posters from the old restaurant, a 10-seat walnut communal table and striking tile floor.
“The floor was the first thing I picked out,” Bondy said. ”I picked out a black and white tile in a decorative design all bordered by black tiles. I knew exactly what I wanted there.”
The wall behind the back bar is filled with old menus, wine dinner notices, newspaper clippings and wine labels. A nearby wall holds two paintings of the old French Hen.
“I am told a customer painted them, but I don’t know who it was,” Bondy said. “I had to bring them over. Maybe someone will know more about them.”
A set of moveable doors at one end of the restaurant can be closed off to hold groups of up to 20 for private dining or meetings.
Customers will be able to enter the restaurant through a dedicated entrance on Archer Street or through the Vast Bank lobby off Elgin Avenue. Seating capacity will be 94 inside and 16 outside.
James Boswell was the architect for the project.
J.C. Tipton, formerly of Stonehorse Café, has signed on to be bar manager. Bondy said almost all of the old kitchen staff will return.
“I designed the kitchen exactly as it was at the old place,” she said. “They will feel right at home when they come back.”
The menu also will be essentially unchanged, she said.
“I tried to eliminate some things, but I didn’t think I could,” Bondy said. “We were selling all of it. We will have the duck, prime beef, seafood, lamb and all of the old favorites.”
She said she also plans to open with her regular hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 4-11 p.m. Sunday.
She said the restaurant lineup for the building has changed a bit from when original plans were announced.
Currently, Topeca Coffee will have a spot in the bank lobby and In the Raw Sushi will operate a new rooftop restaurant called in the raw Vu.
“I think we will complement each other very well,” Bondy said. “This whole project has been a year and a half in the making, and I can’t wait to get started.”
