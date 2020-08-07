The prix fixe dinners at FarmBar will operate much like the farm dinners. The dinners, which could change week to week, feature 10 courses for $85 per person.
“Our first dinners will focus on heirloom tomatoes,” Becklund said. “There will be a vegetarian option and vegan option in addition to the regular dinner. We also will have a wine pairing option and a nonalcoholic option.”
The dinners will be offered Wednesday through Saturday with seatings beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running through 8:30. They will be reservation only through Tock. The system was not up and running at the time of this writing, so check the FarmBar Facebook for updated menu and reservation information.
“Expect to have about a two-hour experience,” Becklund said.
FarmBar is at 17th Street and Boston Avenue between Dalesandro’s and BurnCo BBQ in the former 1740 Wine Bar space.
It has been totally remodeled, mostly with shiny new kitchen equipment along one wall. A counter sits directly in front of the open kitchen so diners can watch the action up close. Diners and cooks currently are separated by plexiglass windows.
“I cried when the plexiglass came in,” Becklund said. “We won’t be able to banter back and forth with the customers as long as the virus is around, but that’s the world we live in now.”
Despite that drawback, Becklund said she is in love with the kitchen.
“The restaurant was designed by me, and it is totally self-indulgent,” she said. “It is custom-made to how I like to cook. This is something we couldn’t do at the farm, which is part of the reason I am so excited.”
Besides the dishwashing area, the only room not visible to diners is a grain milling room, where sous chef and baker Cat Cox works her magic.
“We got a mill from John’s Farm,” Becklund said. “They quit milling, and we have it in a temperature controlled room. We still buy our wheatberries from them and mill them ourselves. It’s a traditional stone mill.”
FarmBar currently can seat 10 at the bar, 12 at inside tables and a few more on the patio.
Becklund said customers must be willing to have a contactless temperature check at the door and wear masks when not seated. That’s not to mention all of the precautions the staff will be taking.
“We want to make sure there is plenty of room for everyone and provide a safe environment,” she said. “It’s difficult for customers, restaurant workers and owners right now, but we will do the best we can.”
On the heels of opening FarmBar, Becklund said she and Ford hope to resume the weekend dinners at Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in September. Check the Living Kitchen Facebook and Instagram for more details as they become available.
“If it looks like we can do it safely, reservations likely will go out next week,” Becklund said.
