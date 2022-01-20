 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tahlequah firefighters' TikTok video earns them nearly 800 jars of Ragu
Tahlequah Fire Department

Tahlequah Fire Capt. Ricky Hicks (left), firefighter David Craig, firefighter Jesus Nava, firefighter Anthony Margarit, Capt. Mark Whittmore, Lt. David Valdez and firefighter Nick Crittenden pose with a large palette of Ragu Sauce donated to the Local 4099 Tragedy Fund.

 Courtesy, Tahlequah Fire Department

A video by members of the Tahlequah Fire Department that re-created a TV commercial for Ragú pasta sauce has earned the company, well, a whole lot of sauce.

A total of 792 jars of Ragú, to be exact.

Ragú recently began a new series of commercials under the catchphrase, "Cook Like a Mother," one of which featured firefighters. The Tahlequah company decided to try its hand at replicating the commercial as a team-building exercise, which was later posted on the social media video app TikTok.

Firefighter Anthony Margarit, who was featured in the Tahlequah video, said in a statement, "We are always working to build our teams and provide safety and process training to our employees, but our video ... was purely intended to boost communication and creativity among our team of firefighters.

“When we learned our video caught the eye of the Ragú team and that they would be sending us a pallet of sauce, we were flabbergasted. We are thrilled that an exercise based on fostering camaraderie will ultimately benefit the firefighters community of Tahlequah," he said.

The Tahlequah Fire Department plans to use its bounty of pasta sauce as part of a fundraising spaghetti supper for the community in the spring, which will benefit Professional Firefighters Local 4099 tragedy fund.

“We were amazed by the exceptionally creative video from Tahlequah’s Fire Department that recreated our firehouse 'Cook Like a Mother' commercial, and impressed with the ingenuity and camaraderie that was at heart of it,” said Megan Frank, senior vice president of marketing at Mizkan America  Inc., the parent company of Ragú.

Beer tasting dinner at White Lion

White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host a special beer-tasting dinner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, featuring a four-course menu that will be complimented by a quartet of international beers.

The menu will begin with an appetizer of continental-style meatballs, followed by a pear salad. Curry chicken will serve as the entree with mint chocolate ice cream for dessert.

Cost is $45 per person, which does not include tax, gratuity or any additional beverages. Reservations are required; to reserve, call 918-491-6533 Tuesday thru Saturday after 4 p.m.

