Tahlequah firefighters' TikTok video earns them nearly 800 jars of Ragu

A video by members of the Tahlequah Fire Department that re-created a TV commercial for Ragú pasta sauce has earned the company, well, a whole lot of sauce.

A total of 792 jars of Ragú, to be exact.

Ragú recently began a new series of commercials under the catchphrase, "Cook Like a Mother," one of which featured firefighters. The Tahlequah company decided to try its hand at replicating the commercial as a team-building exercise, which was later posted on the social media video app TikTok.

Firefighter Anthony Margarit, who was featured in the Tahlequah video, said in a statement, "We are always working to build our teams and provide safety and process training to our employees, but our video ... was purely intended to boost communication and creativity among our team of firefighters.

“When we learned our video caught the eye of the Ragú team and that they would be sending us a pallet of sauce, we were flabbergasted. We are thrilled that an exercise based on fostering camaraderie will ultimately benefit the firefighters community of Tahlequah," he said.