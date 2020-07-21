Andolini's

Andolini's Pizzeria co-owner Mike Bausch tosses a pizza at the Cherry Street restaurant. Andolini's was named the most "recommended" restaurant in the city by business.org. Tulsa World file

Tulsa is the 22nd most food-obsessed city in the United States, and Andolini’s Pizzeria was named the town’s most popular restaurant, according to business.org.

Cities were rated by the number of restaurants per 100,000 residents. Tulsa came in with a total of 1,098 restaurants for a population of 401,190, or 274 restaurants per 100,000.

The numbers, of course, are not exact. Business.org sourced population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of restaurants in each city from Trip Advsor and the most “recommended” restaurant within 20 miles of each city’s center from Yelp.

Rating ahead of Tulsa with restaurants per 100,000 were Las Vegas, Nevada, 666; Atlanta, Georgia, 659; Portland, Oregon, 561; San Francisco, California, 548; Tampa, Florida, 514; Oakland, California, 490; Seattle, Washington, 446; New Orleans, Louisiana, 400; Sacramento, California, 376; Denver, Colorado, 366, and Mesa, Arizona, 356.

Also, Boston, Massachusetts, 354; San Diego, California, 348; Austin, Texas, 339; Houston, Texas, 336; Baltimore, Maryland, 335; Minneapolis, Minnesota, 328; Chicago, Illinois, 318; Tucson, Arizona, 298; Virginia Beach, Virginia, 290; Nashville, Tennessee, 278; Tulsa, 274.

Oklahoma City came in No. 37 at 221.

