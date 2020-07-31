Biga

Owner Bob Wickizer and Heather Dusenberry of Pecan Creek Winery in Muskogee will host a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Biga, 4327 S. Peoria Ave.

The 4-acre vineyard at Pecan Creek features estate grapes of chambourcin, vignoles and cabernet sauvignon.

Wines will include Lorelei riesling, Coyote Red (chambourcin-cabernet sauvignon blend) and chambourcin barrel reserve.

They will be paired with avocado tostada, chicken and waffles, beef brisket with peach-whiskey barbecue sauce and chocolate mousse cake.

Attendance is capped at 45 people. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.

