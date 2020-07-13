Lowood, the Tulsa World’s top-rated new restaurant for 2019, has announced it is closing temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to its Facebook message:
“We at Lowood have had to make a difficult decision. After much discussion of staff and customer safety we are shutting our doors after service this Saturday July 11th. When we opened 10 months ago we had hopes of bringing fresh ideas for the food and beverage culture to Tulsa. Those dreams have been put on hold during this crisis and we simply cannot function as the business we intentionally set up and built at this time. Our plan is to hunker down, hold on to what we have and open when it’s safe for everyone to come back, eat and drink as intended. Please stay safe and don’t forget us. We will be back.”
Lowood, 817 E. Third St., is a sister restaurant to neighboring Hodges Bend. It is a stunning space, where all of the cooking is done in an open kitchen. Many regulars like to land seats at the chef’s counter and watch the action up close.
The menu features creative wood-fire grill dishes, fresh pasta and an emphasis on local produce and meats.
It also has a handsome patio where a new pergola is being installed, along with additional dining room seating.
Find out which restaurants are open, offering curbside, delivery and more
***
3 Tequilas
50's Diner
918 Coffee
Abuelo's
Albert G’s
Andolini's
Baxter's Interurban
Bill and Ruth's
Billy's on the Square
Billy Sims BBQ
Bird & Bottle
The Bistro at Seville
Bluestone Steak House & Seafood
Black Bear Diner
Bodean Restaurant and Seafood Market
Boston Deli Grill and Market
Brookside by Day
Brookside Diner
Bros. Houligan
Cafe Ole and Ol Vine
Camille's
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Chalkboard Restaurant
Charleston’s
Chimi's
Chuy's
Coney Island Hot Weiners
Daily Grill
Dalesandro's Italian Cuisine
Delta Cafe
The Deuce
Dilly Diner
Elgin Park
El Viejos Mexican Grill
Fassler Hall
Fiesta Mambo and Casa De Reyes
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Flying Burger & Seafood
Foolish Things Bar and Biscuit
Forest Ridge Golf Course Rockin' R Ranch House
Fox and Hound Pub & Grill
Freddie's BBQ & Steak House
Golden Corral
Herbert's Specialty Meats
Hideaway Pizza
High Dive Tulsa
Jane’s Delicatessen
Jinya
Kilkenny's
Knotty Pig BBQ, Burger & Chili House
KEO
Lanna Thai
Los Cabos
Margaret's German Restaurant
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
McGill's
McNellie's Pub
Melting Pot
Metro Diner
Michael V’s
Mi Cocina
Mom's Family Diner
Mondo's
Mother Road Market
My Thai Kitchen
Nola's
Oklahoma Joe's
Oren
P.F. Chang's
Pho-Ni
Polo Grill
Rex's Chicken
Rib Crib
Rocking “R” Ranch House Restaurant
Ron's Hamburgers and Chili
Roosevelt's Gastropub
Russo’s Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
S&B's Burger Joint
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Shuffles Board Game Cafe
Sisserou's
Smitty's Garage
Society Burger
Stonehorse Cafe and Market
Tacos 4 Life
Tandoori Guys
Ted's Cafe Escondido Cafe
Texas de Brazil
The Tavern
Thai Village Cuisine
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano
Tokyo Garden
Torchy's Tacos
Treys and Cardinal Club
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar
Ty’s Hamburgers and Chili
Villa Ravenna
Waterfront Grill
White Lion Pub
White River Fish Market
Yokozuna
***
ah-Sigh-e
Amelia’s Woodfire Cuisine/Amelia’s Brasserie and Market
Antoinette Baking Co.
Baskin Robbins
Bin 35
Blue Moon Cafe
Bohemian Wood Fire Pizza
Burn Co Barbecue – Jenks and SoBo
Café Cubana Coffee Shop
Celebrity restaurant
Charlie's Chicken
Chimera Cafe
Cherry Street Kitchen
Coney I-Lander
Elote
Evelyn's
El Ranchero
Esperance Bakery
Fat Guys Burger Bar
First Watch
Flo's Burger Diner
The Hamlet
The Hungry Ninja
India Palace
In the Raw
J.J.'s Gourmet Burger Cafe
Jamil's
Jimmy's New York Pizzeria
Laffa
Lambrusco’z To-Go
La Roma Pizza and Mediterranean Food
Lassalle's
Le Louvre French Café
Livi Lee's Daylight Donuts
Lone Wolf Banh Mi
Lot A Burger
Lowood Modern Woodfire Restaurant
Ludger's Bavarian Cakery
Ludger's Catering
Mack’s Wings
Marco's Pizza
Mazzio's
Merritt's Bakery
Mikes BBQ & Catering
Oliveto
Palace Cafe
Panera
Peacemaker Lobster and Crab
Pita Place Mediterranean Grill
Prairie Fire Pizza
Roppongi
Queenie's
Que Gusto
Savastano's
Savoy Restaurant
Shawkat's Mediterranean Restaurant
Siegi’s Sausage Factory: Restaurant and Deli
Shades of Brown
Sushi Hana
SushiFork
TAKE 2 — A RESONANCE CAFE
Tandoor Express
Tokyo Garden
Topeca Coffee Shop
Triangle Coffee
Tucci's
Waffle That!
Wanda J’s Next Generation Restaurant
Complete coverage of COVID-19
Featured video
Twitter:
@ScottCherryTW