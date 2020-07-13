Lowood, the Tulsa World’s top-rated new restaurant for 2019, has announced it is closing temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to its Facebook message:

“We at Lowood have had to make a difficult decision. After much discussion of staff and customer safety we are shutting our doors after service this Saturday July 11th. When we opened 10 months ago we had hopes of bringing fresh ideas for the food and beverage culture to Tulsa. Those dreams have been put on hold during this crisis and we simply cannot function as the business we intentionally set up and built at this time. Our plan is to hunker down, hold on to what we have and open when it’s safe for everyone to come back, eat and drink as intended. Please stay safe and don’t forget us. We will be back.”

Lowood, 817 E. Third St., is a sister restaurant to neighboring Hodges Bend. It is a stunning space, where all of the cooking is done in an open kitchen. Many regulars like to land seats at the chef’s counter and watch the action up close.

The menu features creative wood-fire grill dishes, fresh pasta and an emphasis on local produce and meats.

It also has a handsome patio where a new pergola is being installed, along with additional dining room seating.

