Sweet Tooth patrons get their final sugar rush

Something of a sugar rush is taking place at Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company.

It’s a bit after noon on Tuesday, and the shop at 3541 S. Harvard Ave. is about as packed as it might be in the days prior to a chocolate-intensive holiday, such as Christmas, Easter or Valentine’s Day.

The shelves may not be as packed with items as they once were, but the patrons milling about do not seem to mind. Everyone appears to be finding exactly what they want, whether it’s gourmet chocolate truffles or a Mary Englebreit doll, designer tote bags or packs of Teaberry chewing gum, Pop Rocks or Pez dispensers.

This is the final week of business for Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Co., which has been catering to Tulsa’s confectionery and gift-giving needs for close to 30 years. Owners Jeff Darby and Janet Dundee announced their decision to shutter their business in June.

“It’s been pretty busy ever since then,” Darby said.

The shop will close its door for the last time at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The news of the store’s closing has also brought out a number of long-time customers, who are making one last visit to a place that has been a part for their lives for decades.

“I’ve been coming here since... well, I’ve gone through two husbands,” said Colleen Horrigan. “I love to support local small businesses, and this place has always made that easy to do, because they carried such cute gifts and cards.

“I’m also a diabetic, and they’ve always carried fabulous sugar-free candies,” she said. “I loved their sugar-free bridge mix, with the nuts and the raisins and everything else.”

Sweet Tooth started out with a space in the Farm Shopping Center at 5111 S. Sheridan Road in early 1993, then moved to a new location near 38th Street and Harvard Ave. around the turn of the millennium. The shop took up residence at it current location in 2017.

Wendy Hardgrove is another customer whose visits to Sweet Tooth began when the shop was at the Farm.

“I’ve probably come here at least once a week, because I live nearby and it’s so easy to stop in,” she said. “I usually would come for gifts — I bought a lot of Mary Engelbreit dolls and Troll beads here, as well as a lot of candy.

“One thing I always appreciated about Jeff and Janet is that they have been great supporters of local causes,” Hardgrove said. “One time, my husband, who is a retired police chaplain, and I were to attend an international training seminar for police chaplains, and Jeff and Janet donated items for us to take and share with the others.”

Diane Ward said she always enjoyed seeing how the store and its inventory has evolved over the years.

“I have four children, and this was always the place I would come to get stocking stuffers,” she said. “I liked being able to find old-time and traditional candies that you couldn’t really find anywhere else in town.”

Darby said he plans to keep the shop’s email list active, to help guide customers to places that might have the sort of goods and goodies they relied on Sweet Tooth having for the past three decades.

As for his and Dundee’s plans for the future, right now they are focused on getting to the end of this final week. After that, he said, they intend to explore their home town more.

“There are so many wonderful things to do in Tulsa, but we haven’t been able to do them because we’ve been working at the store,” Darby said. “Someone asked me if we planned to travel after we close, and I said yes — we’re making plans to head for downtown Tulsa.”

