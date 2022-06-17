Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts to close

The Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company, which has been supplying local residents with fine confectionery and unique gifts for nearly 30 years, has announced the store will close Aug. 13.

Jeff Darby, who co-owns the store with Janet Dundee, said the closing may come sooner, depending on how well the "Retirement Sale" the store is now hosting goes.

"We'll be open as long as the merchandise lasts," Darby said, "but we're definitely going to close by Aug. 13."

Dundee and Darby opened Sweet Tooth in Sept. 1992, in the Farm Shopping Center. It later moved to locations on Harvard Avenue; its current address is 3541 S. Harvard Ave.

Darby said there was some discussion about selling the shop to a new owner.

"But, to be honest, we really weren't ready to just turn the place over to someone else," he said. "We're at the point where we want to do some different things, or focus on things we're passionate about that weren't easy to do while running a business. So we decided the best thing was to just close it down, and have a big sale."

Sweet Tooth earned a reputation for showcasing local and regional candies and chocolates, as well as national and international brands. It was also noted for creating unique gift baskets for customers for events such as weddings and birthdays, as well as holidays such Easter.

The shop was also known for its often whimsical TV adverts, most of which featured Darby in some kind of costume.

The Retirement Sale is starting at a 30% discount on seasonal and regular gift items. Throughout July and August, Sweet Tooth will offer additional discounts on merchandise and candy. The shop's will ultimately offer its of glass cases, candy cases and other display fixtures for sale.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Don't call me vintage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.