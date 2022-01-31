Surf and Turf at McDonald's? You bet. Restaurant chain offers 'Menu Hacks' items

For those who have never outgrown the habit of playing with their food, McDonald's is offering a legitimate opportunity to mix up its menu items with its first "Menu Hacks" selections — though some assembly may be required.

Beginning Jan. 31, four unique combinations of McDonald's food items created by inventive eaters will be available at participating McDonald's locations, as well as on the McDonald's App. The items are served separately, to allow the consumer to build the combinations themselves.

The four combinations are:

• The Hash Brown McMuffin, which requires the insertion of a hash brown patty within one's Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich, suggested by Sarah Sandlin (@sarahmargaretsandlin).

• The Crunchy Double, in which Chicken McNuggets are loaded onto a double cheeseburger, which in turn is drizzled in barbecue sauce, suggested by Greg Simms (@grubwithgreg).

• The Land, Air & Sea, which could be considered the chain's answer to the turducken, as it is a McChicken sandwich atop a Big Mac, which in turn rests on a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, suggested by Julian Broadway (@julianbroadway).