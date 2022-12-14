Sugar Llamas opens fifth store; classic Frankoma tiki ware available at Saturn Room

Sugar Llamas, a Tulsa business specializing in miniature doughnuts, ice cream and coffee drinks, has opened its fifth area location, 5509 E. 41st St., in the Highland Plaza Shopping Center.

Doughnuts are cooked to order and come dusted in such things as cinnamon sugar, or drizzled with caramel, Nutella or peanut butter, or in such creations as the Hazelnutty (vanilla and Nutella), Flintstone (vanilla and Fruity Pebbles cereal) and the Boss Hog (maple and bacon). A dozen flavors of ice cream are available from vanilla to Blueberry Crunch. A dozen doughnuts are $6.50.

Sugar Llamas' first store was in south Tulsa, at 10030 S. Mingo Road. Other locations have since opened in southwest Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Owasso.

Hours for the new location are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

A blast from the tiki bar past

The Saturn Room, 209 N. Boulder Ave., is offering limited-edition tiki mugs designed by the legendary Frankoma pottery factory for the Club Trade Winds (later called the Tiki Nook Bar) that once operated in the Trade Winds West motel at 51st Street and Harvard Avenue.

The mugs, which use the "War God" motif, can be ordered with a classic mix of rum, coconut, apricot and lemon during the release party, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The Saturn Room is also taking part in two benefit programs during December: the Sippin' Santa promotion, where the purchase of several specialty cocktails will benefit the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world to develop self-sustaining programs that preserve and restore sight; and a coat drive for Family & Children's Services.

Lowood offers holiday dinners

Lowood, 817 E. Third St., will be serving two special dinners this holiday season: a Christmas Eve dinner and a New Year's Eve meal.

The menu for the Christmas Eve dinner will begin with a shaved kale and black currant salad; fire-roasted parsnips with a honeyed chimichurri, jalapeño and herbed creme fraiche; a crispy potato confit with celeriac puree, smoked shoyu and peanuts; cavatelli pasta with lobster that has been prepared with saffron, capers, citrus and a tomato broth; and a tomahawk rib-eye steak from Creekstone Farms serve with foie gras butter. Cost is $120 per person; wine and cocktail pairings are available.

The New Year's Eve menu includes oysters with apple and champagne aspic; bucatini pasta with tomato confit, crispy capers, chèvre and fennel pollen; pork belly “lardon” with sweet potato purée, Calabrian chili, maple and arugula; wood-fired filet with crispy Brussels sprouts and truffled demi-glacé; and chocolate pot de creme with butterscotch and almond. Cost is $80 per person.

The restaurant is also offering Holiday Cheer Wine Packs, selected by Lowood's in-house sommelier, Pablo Aguilar. They include the Holiday Six Pack of wines for celebrating ($206); the December Case featuring earthy, citrusy and bright wines, perfect for the cold weather ($140); and the Luxe Six Pack of rare and highly allocated wines ($216).

For reservations and Wine Pack orders: 918-960-7349, lowoodtulsa.com.

Velvet Taco has holiday meal in a taco

Each week, the regional chain Velvet Taco has what it calls the "WTF," or Weekly Taco Feature. For the week of Dec. 21-27, that special will be the "Fa-La-La Brisket Feast" taco, which includes slow-roasted Angus brisket, cheesy hash brown casserole, roasted carrots, beef gravy, crispy fried onions and fried sage on a flour tortilla.

In addition, Velvet Taco is offering to cater your holiday get-together with taco boxes that hold enough to feed 12 to 48 guests, along with sides, sauces and red velvet cake for dessert. Tulsa's lone Velvet Taco is at 1444 S. Peoria Ave. 918-221-5881, velvettaco.com.

Melting Pot to benefit St. Jude

The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace, will help its patrons help young people in need through its Donate & Dine program, which benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Through Dec. 31, visitors to The Melting Pot who donate $10 to the cause will receive a special Donate & Dine card entitling them to $20 off a future dinner at the restaurant. The restaurant will donate $10 per Donate & Dine card to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which works to help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Since 2003, Melting Pot has donated more $14 million to St. Jude through the program.

See Santa at Whataburger

The newest Tulsa location for the burger chain Whataburger, 10028 E. 71st St., will host a special holiday event 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Children will have a chance to meet and take a free picture with Santa, enjoy free milk and cookies, and take part in holiday crafts (while supplies last). Adults will receive one free Whataburger with each purchase of a kid’s meal. A trivia contest will also be held, with prizes ranging from holiday gifts to free Whataburgers for a year. 918-615-4666, whataburger.com.

