Almead Stutts knows all too well that it takes a village to keep a small business such as Stutts House of Barbecue going for three decades.

The members of that village include not just the customers who have been enjoying Ms. Stutts' pit barbecue, buttermilk pie and Southern hospitality since she first opened in 1993, but also the friends and colleagues who have pitched in to help Stutts run her restaurant in good times and bad.

On Sunday, March 5, Stutts House of Barbecue, 2021 E. Apache St., will celebrate its 30th anniversary by going back in time.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday only, all sandwiches and barbecue dinners will be sold at 1993 prices, when sandwiches were $2.75, and a three-meat combo with St. Louis-style ribs would set you back $7.65 (in modern days, those items are $6.25 and $14.99, respectively).

"I just want the people of Tulsa to know that we so appreciate all the love and support they've shown us over the years," Stutts said. "I know we sell people food, but we really try to give them a little something extra — a little bit of joy. If someone leaves here, and they have a smile on their face, then we've done the best thing we can do."

A native of Bolden, Mississippe, Stutts came to Tulsa in 1967, where she soon found a job at Wilson's Barbecue, for many years a north Tulsa landmark.

"I did other jobs as well, but I would always check on Mr. Wilson and ask if he needed help, and he'd say, 'You know I can always use your help,'" she recalled. Over time, Stutts became the restaurant's manager, which she said, "And that meant you ended up doing everything."

She was out doing errands one day when she noticed people moving items out of a small building that had been home to a succession of other barbecue joints, and she asked the owner about leasing the vacated space.

The property's owner tried to dissuade her from getting into the barbecue business.

"He told me, 'You're a lady, and this job is just too hard for a woman to do,'" Stutts said. "So I asked him, 'what was so hard about it?' He started telling me this and that, and I told him I was already doing all those things now for Mr. Wilson."

She recalled hearing that, when she did finally open her restaurant in January 1993, there were those in the community taking bets on how long she would be able to stay in business.

"Most people said I would close after three months," Stutts said. "The person who told me this, his name was Johnny Mayes, I asked him what was his bet. He told me, 'I didn't take any bet. You've got a good product here, and you're going to do well.'"

Mayes would also come often to the restaurant near closing time, to be there when Stutts and her staff would close up for the night, to make sure they would all get on their way to their homes safely.

"Over the years, I've had all kinds of people who have really helped me, and always just when I needed help," she said. "I truly believe that God put these people in my path for a reason."

Stutts has a list of these people, including Malvin McDuffy and Dianna Mitchell, who more or less took over running Stutts House of Barbecue after she had heart surgery.

"I was sure I was going to have to close down, because I knew I wouldn't be able to work for the longest time," she said. "And that worried me, because the kind of pit we have was grandfathered in when I opened. If I shut down and had to reopen, I'd have to do all kind of things to get it up to today's codes.

"But Malvin and Dianna, they said, 'You're not closing this place down — we'll keep it open for you,'" Stutts said. "There was no way I could pay them what they were worth to me, but they always said they were happy to help out."

Some of these good Samaritans, whom Stutts calls her "Roses," have places of honor on the walls of the restaurant. Others are people whose names she knows by heart, such as Audrey Garland, Donna Adams, Pepe Johnson and a gentleman she knew only as Mr. Ronnie, along with customers who come by weekly for a sandwich or a dinner.

"I get to know them so well that when I don't see them too often, I try to check up and see if they're doing all right," Stutts said.

For Almead Stutts, it's all a part of tending the village that has grown up around her and her restaurant.

"I know I'm running a business, but it's not all about making money," she said. "It's about making people happy. I want to share some of the joyful spirit we have here."