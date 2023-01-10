Stop and try these hidden gem restaurants in Tulsa

Chances are you’ve driven by restaurants with some of the best food you’ve never tasted.

It’s our goal to remedy that.

Some of these places might be affectionately described as a “hole in the wall.” Some we would call “hidden gems.”

Some are “off-the-beaten-path.”

But all of these places are on our list of favorites for a reason: The food is good.

Need we say more?

La Roma Pizza and Mediterranean Cuisine

6027 S. Sheridan Road, 918-491-6436

The Azar family has operated La Roma for nearly 30 years with an unusual mix of Italian and Lebanese cuisine. It often has the pleasant aroma of pizzas cooking and Middle Eastern spices filling the air. Have a Middle Eastern dinner and take a pizza home, or vice versa.

Neives’ Mexican Grill

10309 E. 61st St., 918-928-2727

Owner Mistie Ellis grew up working in her family’s Mexican restaurants in Kansas and ran across the Tulsa location when she took her daughter to softball batting practice at All Star Sports Complex. The restaurant is part of the complex. The space hasn’t been kind to previous tenants, but Neives’ has prospered. Check out the Sancho dinner, featuring a flour tortilla rolled with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and red sauce, and topped with nacho cheese, lettuce and more sauce.

Wiz Hot Dog Co.

3 E. Fifth St.

The tubed meats used at the Wiz Hot Dog Co. are created from sustainably raised beef and pork, stuffed into a natural casing, which when grilled gives the finished product a unique crunch or “snap.” And the dogs themselves taste more like real meat than your average franks. One can stick with tradition and order their dogs done up in regional variations, such as the German with sauerkraut and beer mustard; the Chicago, with all the accoutrements; or the Seattle with cream cheese, beer-braised onions and sriracha mustard; or one can sample the chalkboard specials.

White Lion Pub

6927 S. Canton Ave., 918-491-6533

The White Lion has been the standard for British pub fare for more than 20 years, serving up staples such as fish and chips, Cornish pasties, Welsh rarebit and savory pies, such as the Lancaster Feast — tender steak and mushrooms cooked in a rich gravy and topped with a puff pastry crust. When you drive by, you might not know there is a restaurant in the building.

Brothers Houligan

4848 S. Yale Ave., 918-254-1086; 2508 E. 15th St., 918-747-1086

Brothers Pat and Tim McMurchy came to Tulsa in 1984 to run the upscale Louisiane Restaurant. When the popularity of that longtime eatery waned, they struck out on their own with a much different concept with The Bros. Houligan.

The Bros. Houligan features big servings of such comfort food items as chicken-fried steak, fried chicken livers, burgers, steaks and sandwiches.

And gravy. Try the cottage fries with gravy. Try everything with the gravy.

Linda-Mar Drive-In

1614 W. 51st St.

Linda-Mar Drive-In is an old-school burger joint in west Tulsa. Hey, if you go there for the burgers, great. But the real gem on the menu is a chicken basket loaded with chicken and fries. Of course you’ll want gravy for dipping purposes. For entertainment while you eat, reruns from “The Andy Griffith Show” air continuously.

Umberto’s Pizza

3147 S. Harvard Ave.

Get it by the slice or get a whole pizza pie, but just get it. The crust just seems different than the crusts at other pizza joints. You’ve been advised that if you order a slice of supreme, you’ll need a plate to keep all the toppings from dropping.

Sian Restaurant

3530 S. Sheridan Road

The sign over the entrance to Sian Restaurant proclaims its has the “Best Sushi and Kitchen,” and this spot delivers on that promise. Sushi chef Sian Thang prepares a dizzying variety of artfully composed and extremely tasty rolls, while the kitchen does wonders with steamed, stir-fried and deep-fried entrees, even with such usually pedestrian dishes such as sesame chicken an sweet-and-sour pork.

Pizza 313

10021 S. Yale Ave.

This south Tulsa pizzeria offers a real taste of the Motor City, with its authentic Detroit-style pizza — a deep-dish pizza with a crust that boasts a crunchy exterior and a tender, airy interior, topped generously with cheese as well as meats and vegetables, with the sauce added last in thick stripes. Its specialty pies all have Detroit-centric names, such the carnivore’s dream, the Motor City, and the vegetarian Aretha Franklin.

Gambill’s Pastaria

1921 S. Harvard Ave.

Gambill’s Pastaria offers something traditionally associated with high-end, fine dining — pasta made fresh in-house, topped with carefully crafted sauces and house-made accoutrements — in a casual setting at reasonable prices. And while the vibe may be laid-back, the dishes that come from the kitchen show five-star attention to detail. One bite of Gambill’s signature spaghetti carbonara is enough to prove these people know their pasta. Gambill’s also serves pizza, local beers and wines, and its pastas and sauce are available from its Italian market.

White River Fish Market

1708 N. Sheridan Road, 105 E. Kenosha in Broken Arrow

A local favorite since 1932, White River Fish Market is so named because there’s an actual fish market on the premises.

There are two White River Fish Market restaurants in the metro area. The original location is on Sheridan Road. Don’t be fooled by the unglamorous surroundings. The trip inside will be worth it as soon as you get your plate of food. Entrees come with your choice of two sides. The onion rings are hard to beat.

A second White River Fish Market location opened five years ago at 1105 E. Kenosha in Broken Arrow.

White River Fish Market has a tiny place in pop culture history. The “Weird Al” Yankovic movie “UHF” was filmed in Tulsa in 1989. When fish were needed for a “Wheel of Fish” game show segment, the fish were purchased at White River Fish Market.

Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers

4253 Southwest Blvd.

Tulsa has dozens of great hamburger joints, and Arnold’s is one of the best. The burgers are well-seasoned and cooked to perfection, the toppings are fresh and generously applied, the fries and onion rings are top-notch, and the fact that one can supplement the meal with a caramel milkshake .... well, what more could one ask?

Pancho’s Mexican Food

3420 E. 11th St.

To settle your Mexican food craving, look no further than Pancho’s. Open since 2008, this family-owned spot is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and even has a drive-through for your convenience. Their portions are generous and perfect for sharing, and items like their carne asada chimichangas, rolled tacos and chicken quesadillas are some of the best. If you save room for dessert, make sure to try a piece of their homemade tres leches cake.

Golden Gate

2620 S. Harvard Ave.

Located in the Harvard Village Shopping Center, this small Chinese restaurant has been keeping Tulsans well-fed for almost 40 years. Golden Gate, a family-owned business, is known for its large portions, so expect to bring leftovers home. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or their all-you-can-eat dinner buffet, you can’t go wrong sampling their egg rolls, lettuce wraps, lo mein or orange chicken.