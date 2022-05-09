 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stilwell Strawberry festival this Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Adair County 77

The Stilwell Strawberry Festival is one of Oklahoma’s best.

Tulsa World  file

Held since the 1940s to promote the strawberries grown in the area, the annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival is Saturday, May 14.

The festival includes games, live entertainment, strawberries and ice cream. This annual festival will also feature a 5K run, carnival rides, parade, vendor booths and the Strawberry Festival Rodeo, held Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 at the rodeo grounds two miles north of Stilwell on Oklahoma 59N.

The parade will be immediately followed by the crowning of this year's Strawberry Queen.

Make time during the festivities for the Strawberry Festival Car Show on Saturday as well. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the street will be full of classic cars, trucks and bikes.  There will be prizes for Best of Show, Best Rad Rod, Best Pedal Car, Top 50 Awards and more.

 

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens downtown

Watch Now: Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens downtown

"I like to say that what we offer is something fun," owner Derek Bray said. "We want to give people a quality product, but we like to have fun when we're cooking, and we want our customers to have fun eating what we cook."

Watch Now: Related Video

Rita Ora joins voice cast of 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert