Stilwell Strawberry festival this Saturday

Held since the 1940s to promote the strawberries grown in the area, the annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival is Saturday, May 14.

The festival includes games, live entertainment, strawberries and ice cream. This annual festival will also feature a 5K run, carnival rides, parade, vendor booths and the Strawberry Festival Rodeo, held Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 at the rodeo grounds two miles north of Stilwell on Oklahoma 59N.

The parade will be immediately followed by the crowning of this year's Strawberry Queen.

Make time during the festivities for the Strawberry Festival Car Show on Saturday as well. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the street will be full of classic cars, trucks and bikes. There will be prizes for Best of Show, Best Rad Rod, Best Pedal Car, Top 50 Awards and more.