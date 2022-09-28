Steaks are the 'stars of the show' at The Hemingway and for good reason

One has to search a bit to find the steaks on the menu at The Hemingway.

Those expecting a wide range of various cuts of beef might be a bit surprised to see that — as was the case during a recent visit — only three options are listed under the heading “Steak.”

A fourth choice, the bistro classic Steak frites, is included under the “Entrees” listings, while a fifth, a 36-oz. tomahawk rib eye, was on a card inserted into the menu that would list any evening specials, should they be available.

It’s the sort of upending of expectations that chef Trevor Tack wants to achieve with this new concept, which occupies the basement of the mixed-use building at 1515 E. 15th St.

“The steaks are definitely the stars of the show,” Tack said. “It’s not like we’re trying to hide them or anything like that.

“But there is also a tried-and-true program that just about every kind of steakhouse follows,” he said. “It’s ‘Here’s you big glass of cab (as in cabernet sauvignon), here’s your big piece of meat, and here’s to not seeing you again for six months.’ I don’t want this to be a place where people come only for special occasions. We want this to be a place you want to come back to often, because it’s something more than a place where you just go to eat the steak.”

As for those steaks, they are graded as USDA Prime or above, and are aged according to Tack’s specifications. Currently, Creekstone Farms, which supplies the beef served at The Hemingway, is doing the aging, although Tack said a special aging room is being completed.

“By mid-November, we will be doing all the aging in house,” he said.

And while the steaks may be the “stars of the show,” they visually share top billing with everything from the appetizers, the soups and salads, the entrees and the side dishes. Many of the items in these categories sound like the sort of things to be found alongside steaks at any other chop house, including the sauteed mushrooms, the seafood bisque, the obligatory wedge salad, the creamed spinach.

But each of these seemingly familiar dishes have undergone some unexpected twists. The creamed spinach, for example, is finished with the anise-flavoured liqueur Pernod, while the bisque has a broth that is both redolent of the sea, yet surprisingly light.

Even the steak cuts themselves are a bit out of the ordinary. Most steakhouses offer a 6-oz. portion for their small filet mignon. The Hemingway has a 4-oz. portion as its smaller filet, which Tack said has been one of the more popular items on the menu.

“So many places serve these huge cuts,” he said. “I think people see we offer a 4-oz filet, and realize they can enjoy a fine steak and still have enough of an appetite to try other items as well.”

We recently met some close friends for dinner at The Hemingway; it was an early weeknight, but reservations are highly recommended regardless of time or day.

It is an intimate space, with six four-top tables in the center of the room, banquettes around the perimeter that can seat between two and six guests. The restaurant’s bar has two two-seat tables with high-backed chairs along with about half a dozen bar stools.

The restaurant, which Tack and owner Brett Rehorn of Watershed Hospitality designed, is all dark woods, inlaid tile floors, glass-fronted cabinets holding bottles of wine, decorative items of glass and silver, and dazzling chandeliers, made from crystals that Tack said pre-date World War II, made by La Maison of Tulsa. Its below ground location, and its modest entrance on the north side of the building, might lend a certain “speakeasy” vibe to the place, but once you enter, the impression is of a place at which you would want to spend a good deal of time.

Our party of four began with a couple of appetizers, both recommended by our attentive and efficient server Kenny: the lamp lollipops ($25), glazed with soy sauce, topped with a peanut chimichurri sauce that added a surprising touch of sweetness, and accompanied by Vietnamese-style chili pickles; and the “Devils on Horseback” ($18), tender prunes stewed in cognac and stuffed with forme d’ambert cheese and wrapped in bacon. The whole thing literally melted away in one’s mouth.

Three of us opted next for “French Onion” ($15), which is Tack’s deconstruction and reconstruction of the classic soup. A large frico of crisped Parmesan cheese rests atop a small piece of Gruyere-topped baguette; servers then pour a surprisingly light veal broth that Tack said takes two days to prepare. A single section of shallot, slow-cooked until it is jam-like, is the lone “onion” in the dish.

The components were all impressive — so many French onion soups are overloaded with salt and this broth was remarkably rich without relying on sale. Yet it was difficult to get everything into a single spoonful, especially as the piece of baguette had an impressively resilient crust. Still, none of us left any of it behind.

Conversely, the person who ordered the Crab and Lobster Billi Bi ($23) loved everything about it, and having a taste of the broth, I understood why. It had none of the unctuous, tongue-coating qualities of some seafood bisques, yet that lightness allowed for the flavors of the lobster and crab to shine through.

For our entrees, we went with the Braised Beef Pot-au-Feu, ($35) made with short rib and vegetables in a horseradish veal broth; the Fresh Salmon ($36), and two steaks: the 4-oz. Filet ($36), and the Bone-in New York Strip ($59).

From the Sides, we chose the Hasselback Potato au Gratin ($15), the Pernod Creamed Spinach ($12), the Charred Asparagus ($13), and the Sweet Corn Gratin ($11).

The substantial chunk of boneless short rib in the Pot-au-Feu was so tender it made one wonder how it held it shape on its journey to the table, and the seasonings reminded one of beef stew elevated to the nth degree. The salmon was perfection, moist, tender, with a truly crisp skin.

The New York strip is not my go-to order for steak, but it might become that is all were cooked this well. Or rather, this medium-rare. The filet was order medium rare, but the one my companion was first served was badly overcooked. It was whisked away, and a second steak was at the table in just a few minutes. This one was declared perfectly cooked.

All steaks come with a bulb of roasted garlic that one can use to add a touch more richness to one’s steak, as well as a sprig of rosemary that added a resiny perfume to the plate.

Of the side, the tender, flavorful spinach, cooked with the barest amount of cream through which the Pernod cut gently through; and the asparagus, augmented with a gochujang miso butter, were the favorites of the table, followed by the jalapeno-and-cheese laden corn gratin. The potatoes in the hasselback gratin were a tad underdone to everyone’s tastes.

The Hemingway has a full bar and a wine list, both overseen by Scott Phillips. “We ate every dish together to come up with our wine list. It may be a little left of center, but it’s still approachable. We just wanted to make sure that every detail of this place was well thought-out.”

Carla Cousins is the restaurant’s chef du cuisine, whom Tack credits as being “his right hand” in the kitchen.

Tack said the reason for naming the restaurant The Hemingway was because “he was a great American storyteller, and we are wanting to tell stories through our food.”

“Maya Angelou once said that ‘people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” he said. “Everything about this place is designed to make people feel good.”