Spring-themed dinner at Pure Food and Juice

Pure Food and Juice, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., will host a special dinner, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, devoted to cuisine inspired by ayurveda, the system of natural health care that originated some 3,000 years ago in India.

The seven-course, plant-forward menu will be prepared by chefs Kate Atkinson, who served as director Martin Scorsese’s personal chef while he was filming “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Oklahoma; Tracy Edmiston of The Cook’s Bookmark; and Daisi from My Stir Crazy Kitchen and Made.Curative, who will prepare foods with Ayurvedic-inspired traditions and spices.