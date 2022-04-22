 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring-themed dinner at Pure Food and Juice

Pure Food and Juice, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., will host a special dinner, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, devoted to cuisine inspired by ayurveda, the system of natural health care that originated some 3,000 years ago in India.

The seven-course, plant-forward menu will be prepared by chefs Kate Atkinson, who served as director Martin Scorsese’s personal chef while he was filming “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Oklahoma; Tracy Edmiston of The Cook’s Bookmark; and Daisi from My Stir Crazy Kitchen and Made.Curative, who will prepare foods with Ayurvedic-inspired traditions and spices.

Cost is $150 per person. An additional wine and cocktail pairing is available for an additional $65 per person. To purchase: eventbrite.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

