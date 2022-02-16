Specialty sandwich shops trending in Tulsa, grab a bite at these new places

‘I believe that all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich.” – Liz Lemon on ‘30 Rock’

The past couple of years have been especially hard on existing restaurants, and it has been even more challenging for those brave souls who decided to open amidst a worldwide pandemic.

But nothing has stopped these sandwich heroes. You could even say the pandemic encouraged the business since sandwiches fit in so well with our newfound take-out and comfort food lifestyles.

Here’s a WRAP-up of the hottest local sandwich news. See what we did there?

Dracula Sandwich

608 E. Third St., 918-727-8696

The scary-good sandwiches at Dracula Sandwich, the newest deli endeavor from McNellie’s Group, run the gamut of varieties, most with a nod to Transylvania. From the subs to the clubs, the vampire-inspired monikers lend a comical air to these piled-high creations. But unlike Dracula himself, these sandwiches don’t suck.