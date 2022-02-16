Specialty sandwich shops trending in Tulsa, grab a bite at these new places

‘I believe that all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich.” – Liz Lemon on ‘30 Rock’
The past couple of years have been especially hard on existing restaurants, and it has been even more challenging for those brave souls who decided to open amidst a worldwide pandemic.
But nothing has stopped these sandwich heroes. You could even say the pandemic encouraged the business since sandwiches fit in so well with our newfound take-out and comfort food lifestyles.
Here’s a WRAP-up of the hottest local sandwich news. See what we did there?
Dracula Sandwich
608 E. Third St., 918-727-8696
The scary-good sandwiches at Dracula Sandwich, the newest deli endeavor from McNellie’s Group, run the gamut of varieties, most with a nod to Transylvania. From the subs to the clubs, the vampire-inspired monikers lend a comical air to these piled-high creations. But unlike Dracula himself, these sandwiches don’t suck.
A popular choice, “Mirrors and Sunlight,” consists of challah bread slices stuffed with Korean fried chicken in Thai chili sauce, jalapeño aioli, pickled cucumbers, cilantro and fried wontons. “Steak Through the Heart,” Dracula Sandwich’s take on a classic Philly cheesesteak, includes shaved brisket, Swiss and Gruyere mornay sauce (no “whiz” here), Guinness peppers and onions on a hoagie. Puns aside, the loaded Italian sub (piled high with mortadella, pepperoni, salami, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, red wine vinegar and oregano on a hoagie) is a generous offering. These sandwiches are substantial in size — sandwiches that come served on hoagie rolls are available in half-size portions; sandwiches on the house-made rye sourdough and other bread are only available in whole portions. All sandwiches come with a hefty spear of dill pickle. Sides include chips, smoked potato salad, Brussels sprout slaw and mac and cheese.
The menu also features a pair of salads, chicken and dumpling soup, and a soup of the day. Desserts are simple: a generous slice of birthday cake or a Bomb Ass Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Sando’s Rockin’ Deli and Provisions
522 S. Boston Ave., 918-561-6114
Fans of Emily and Tony Galvez’s Deco District restaurant, the Local Bison, now have another downtown outlet for sandwiches, including many vegan options. Sando’s is a modern deli and fresh market featuring an assortment of deli meats and cheeses, house-made vegan deli meats and cheeses, fresh-made sandwiches, salads, bread, snack boxes, sides, sauces, grab-and-go options, and more.
Head chef Joey Guns, who has followed a vegetarian/vegan diet for a couple of decades, creates the deli’s meat and cheese substitutes in-house. The “Hooligans Hero” features vegan pastrami, ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese, pesto aioli, and hot pepper relish in addition to lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette, served on a baguette. Meat-eaters can opt for the meat-packed versions, including the “Reuby Soho,” with pastrami smoked gouda, pickled cabbage and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye. Undecided? Choose the “Personality Crisis” and build your own sandwich.
The market also offers both meaty and vegan to-go meals such as lasagna and pot pie. Grab-and-go items include “adult lunchable” snack packs and “char-kid-erie” kids boxes. If your sweet tooth has a craving, Sando’s has the sweets – vegan oatmeal cream pies, peanut butter cookies, scones and muffins are sure to satisfy. They serve several breakfast sandwiches for the early morning crowd, such as the McSando, a vegan variation of the English muffin, egg and cheese sandwich made famous elsewhere.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
915 E. Kenosha St., 918-893-3826
In 1976, Lois Margolet and her brother, Alan, started Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in the Little Italy area of their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Sandwich shops are abundant there, but Margolet wanted something unique. The pair named it after their grandfather, Philip Capriotti, who loved to cook.
What set their concept apart was the whole roasted turkey that Capriotti’s roasted overnight. The popularity of the turkey sandwiches continued to grow, and now Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops are located around the country, continuing the tradition started in Delaware over 40 years ago. Oklahoma’s first Capriotti’s location opened recently in Broken Arrow. Capriotti’s new location is owned and operated by Stan Swyden and Glen Bawcum. These Oklahoma natives met during their freshman year at East Central University. Sharing a love for sports and food, Stan and Glen have been close friends for over 35 years.
“Broken Arrow is a consistently growing and thriving community, and we are excited to give back by partnering with local programs, public schools and sports teams,” Swyden said. “Capriotti’s hand-crafted sandwiches and bold flavors are completely head and shoulders above any sandwich we have ever tried, and we’re looking forward to bringing this experience to our neighbors and enhancing the local food scene in Broken Arrow.”
“The first time I tried Capriotti’s,” Bawcum said, “I was blown away by the great flavors and the signature sandwich, The Bobbie.”
“The Bobbie” is Capriotti’s famous house-roasted, hand-pulled turkey piled on a sub roll and topped with cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. It’s a sandwich you’ll be thankful for any time of year. Cheesesteak subs, made from grilled steak or chicken, are also popular options, but don’t pass up a hot “Capastrami” or homemade meatball sub. If roast beef is your thing, then Capriotti’s American Wagyu roast beef will REALLY be your thing – especially the American Wagyu Slaw Be Jo”, layered with thinly sliced American Wagyu beef, coleslaw, provolone cheese, and Russian dressing. Vegetarian options containing Impossible meat and vegetarian chicken or turkey are available, as are an assortment of salads, soups, and sides.
Local Capriotti’s fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. Capriotti’s also offers catering for any event from sports parties to birthday celebrations with items such as cold sub party trays, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.
Jane’s Delicatessen—New location
1401 E. 11th St., 918-872-0501
Jane’s Deli is known for honoring the culinary traditions of classic delicatessens, serving a mix of Jewish, German and French-Canadian-inspired dishes. The popular lunch spot recently left the Campbell Hotel for a new location down the block at 1401 E. 11th St., Suite D, in the Meadow Gold district near Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios.
Customers craving the deli’s poutine (fries topped with brown gravy and local cheese curds), the American Dunk (roast beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, horseradish crème on a hoagie with au jus for dipping), and other dishes will have to wait a few more weeks until construction on the new space is completed. Pay attention to the restaurant’s social media accounts for new opening dates before heading out to grab a hot pastrami sandwich.
Doctor Kustom—Trending special sandwich
Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Doctor Kustom started as a food truck celebrating owners Alex and Gi Figueira’s heritage and love of Brazilian food. Mother Road Market reached out to the couple, asking them to participate in Kitchen 66’s Takeover Café, and after massive support from the community, they opened up shop full time within the food hall. Customers line up at Doctor Kustom for hearty Brazilian cuisine, specifically meat-stuffed pastel, a flaky deep-fried pie containing steak, cheese, chicken, smoked sausage or heart of palm, and is common as street food in Brazil. Other favorites are coxinha (crispy potato fritters stuffed with shredded chicken) and Brazilian açaí bowls (blended fruit served with berries, bananas, granola, honey, coconut and a drizzle of condensed milk).
Good Brazilian street food aside, the cult favorite picanha sandwich served only on Thursday stacks up as one of the best I’ve ever had. For the sandwich, fresh-baked ciabatta bread is stuffed with a half-pound of grilled picanha, a cut of beef often called a sirloin cap in the United States — it is seldom seen in stores here but the most prized cut of beef in Brazil. The beef is topped with special herby-green salsa, lettuce and melted cheese and comes with a generous portion of crispy fried polenta dusted with Parmesan cheese.
Eiffel Tower Grilled Cheese—Building coming soon!
2108 S. Memorial Dr., 918-605-8535
Stop at the popular red food truck parked outside a former Subway restaurant on the southwest corner of 21st Street and Memorial Drive for a comfort-food lunch on the fly. The sign is up, signaling that the space will be the new home of Eiffel Tower Grilled Cheese Co., but construction delays have kept the sandwich slingers in the truck for the time being (Eiffel Tower’s social media hints that the shop will be open March 1).
A favorite sandwich is The BAE — sourdough bread topped with bacon, avocado, egg and pepper jack cheese. I’m putting my money on the Dorito and jalapeño sandwich, which consists of Doritos chips, jalapeño peppers and cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on French bread. Past offerings have included beef stew and cornbread, Hawaiian roast beef and fried apple pie.
One to look forward to: Freya: Nordic Kitchen
3410 S. Peoria Ave.
Hygge (pronounced hoo-guh) is a centuries-old Danish word meaning a sense of intense well-being brought on by a place or experience emanating warmth, charm and coziness. This concept inspired the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group to create Freya: Nordic Kitchen, which will feature classic and re-invented dishes and libations from all of Scandinavia when it opens later this spring.
One thing we’re excited about is the assortment of smørrebrød. The Danish open-faced sandwiches have an entire culture behind them. The beloved national dish can be as simple as a slice of well-buttered Danish rye, but instead often include layers of roasted or fried beef, liver pâté, pickled herring or soft-cooked eggs, as well as fruits or vegetables local to the area such as beets, fennel, asparagus and cherries.
Given Thompson’s success creating delicious fare that keeps Tulsans returning to his restaurants (Juniper and Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse) and his recent acquisition of Farrell Bread and Bakery, we are all but guaranteed a delicious experience to come.
