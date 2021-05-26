South Tulsa Señor Tequila to close; White Lion holds high tea

The Señor Tequila location at 9999 S. Mingo Road, will close after service this Sunday.
According to officials with the restaurant, the landlord chose not to renew the lease for the space.
The other two Señor Tequilas locations, at 3348 S. Peoria Ave., and 6973 E. 71st St., remain in operation.
Señor Tequila began with a single location near 51st Street on Harvard, in a strip shopping center that was later razed for the widening of Interstate 44.
In 2014, readers of the Tulsa World chose Señor Tequila as the best Mexican restaurant as part of the annual “Best in the World” poll.
White Lion Pub celebrates the Queen
White Lion Pub will celebrate the forthcoming Trouping of the Colours — the special parade that marks the official birthday of the British sovereign — with a special high tea service, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.
Unfortunately, the 2021 event has been postponed, but that should not get in the way of a good celebration. The menu for this event is being prepared by a chef who has cooked for the Royal Family at Ascot.
Cost is $55, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. To reserve, call the pub at 918-491-6533 during regular business hours (Tuesday thru Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.).
Get friendly at the Melting Pot
The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrance in Jenks, has declared Wednesdays to be “Friends Day,” and in the spirit of friendship is offering a special “Best Fondue Friends Forever” menu each Wednesday.
One has the choice of a three- or four-course menu. The three-course meal includes cheese fondue with special premium dippers including prosciutto, summer sausage, French baguette, pretzel bread, honey wheat bread, and seasonal veggies and fruit; choice of salad; and a chocolate fondue for dessert, with dippers that include macarons, créme puffs, brownies, blondies, Rice Krispies treats, pound cake, Oreo-dusted marshmallows, and fresh strawberries, banana, and pineapple.
To make it a four-course meal, add your choice of filet mignon, teriyaki-marinated steak, shrimp or herb-crusted chicken breast.
Cost is $29.95 for the three-course meal and $39.95 for the four-course meal. Minimum of two people per table. For reservations: meltingpot.com.
