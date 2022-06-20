 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Society Burger, 1907 Barbecue, opening south locations

The Tulsa-based Society Burger opened a new location Tuesday in the Tiger Hill shopping center in Broken Arrow.

The restaurant, a concept created by the firm behind Rib Crib Barbecue and Foxy Tacos, is at 935 E. Kenosha St.

Society Burger specializes in burgers, with offerings such as the Okie Burger, with onions fried into the double beef patties and haystack onions piled on top, but also serves fried chicken sandwiches, steaks, salads and more. 

The restaurant uses Rose Rock Microcreamery ice cream for its shakes, gets its buns from Pancho Anaya bakery, and sources its meats from Walke Brothers in Claremore.

Hours for the new location are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. societyburger.com.

1907 Barbecue, which earlier this year moved into the Mother Road Market, plans to open a new Tex-Mex concept called 1907 Cantina in downtown Bixby later this summer.

It will take over the space recently vacated by Brick Bros. Pizza, at 2 W. Dawes St.

A Facebook post on the 1907 Barbecue page states: "We will specialize in Tex-Mex style tacos, BBQ-influenced of course, and craft cocktails. Stay tuned for opening date, menu, cocktail menu and giveaways. Also big thanks to the team at Mother Road Market for helping us execute on a vision. See ya soon Bixby!"

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

