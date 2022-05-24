 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shiloh's, Oklahoma Joe's close downtown

Best Barbecue Nominee: Oklahoma Joe's BBQ & Catering

Oklahoma Joe's, 25 W. Fifth St., has been listed as "Temporarily Closed" for several months, but the location is not permanently close.

 STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Two downtown locations of established local restaurants have closed.

Oklahoma Joe's, 25 W. Fifth St., has been listed as "Temporarily Closed" for several months, but the location is no longer listed on the Oklahoma Joe's website, and its phone number has been disconnected.

Oklahoma Joe's continues to operate restaurants at 6175 E. 61st.; 19361 N.E. Robson Road, Catoosa; and 333 W. Albany St. in Broken Arrow, as well as a location in Omaha, Neb.

Shiloh's Downtown, which in mid-2021 opened in the space that had been the long-time home of Billy's on the Square has closed, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Hey friends, as much as we have loved getting to know and serve our downtown community, our time at this location has unfortunately come to an end," the post reads. "We will miss seeing your friendly faces, but hope to see them at one of our other locations. Thank you for your continued support."

Shiloh's, which specializes in comfort foods such as meatloaf, chicken fried steak, and breakfast entrees, continues to operate at 2604 N. Aspen Ave. in Broken Arrow; and 50160 Highway Drive in Cleveland.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

 

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Watch Now: Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens downtown

Watch Now: Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens downtown

"I like to say that what we offer is something fun," owner Derek Bray said. "We want to give people a quality product, but we like to have fun when we're cooking, and we want our customers to have fun eating what we cook."

