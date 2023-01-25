 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Tulsa chefs, restaurants up for national James Beard nominations including Et al., 3 Sirens Restaurant Group and SMOKE

  • Updated
  • 0
Dumpling Night

Colin Sato of chef collective Et al. fills a dumpling while preparing for dinner service at Foolish Things Coffee Co. in March. Et al. is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Et al., the chef-driven pop-up restaurant that offers everything from Asian-inspired dumplings to dessert-for-dinner nights, is among the semifinalists for Best New Restaurant in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Johnna Hayes and Debra Zinke of Tulsa's 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, which owns Bird & Bottle as well as the region's three Bramble Breakfast & Bar locations, are among the semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur.

SMOKE on Cherry Street is up for Outstanding Hospitality, while American Solera is a semifinalist for Outstanding Bar.

Ben Alexander

Chef Ben Alexander (center) of Mr. Kim’s, the new restaurant inspired by Alexander’s Korean heritage, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef Southwest in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

The national awards are considered some of the preeminent honors in the U.S. culinary world.

Lisa Becklund, who has been nominated for James Beard awards twice before, is one of three Tulsa chefs who are semifinalists for Outstanding Chef Southwest, along with Ben Alexander of Mr. Kim's and Paul Wilson of Boston Title & Abstract.

Outstanding Chef Southwest is open to chefs from Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. Two Oklahoma City chefs, Andrew Black of Grey Sweater and Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, are also in the running.

FarmBar

Lisa Becklund, chef/owner of FarmBar, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef Southwest in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

In addition, Oklahoma City's FRIDA Southwest is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category, another national award.

The James Beard Awards, established in 1990 and named for the chef and cookbook author who helped elevate American cuisine, recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive.

The Bramble

Johnna Hayes (pictured) and Debra Zinke, co-owners of the 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, are semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur in the 2023 James Beard Awards. 

Nominees will be announced March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

For more information: jamesbeard.org.

Smoke on Cherry Street

SMOKE on Cherry Street is a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality.

A number of local establishments offer their own twists on hot chocolate, and James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their favorites.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

