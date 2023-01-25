Several Tulsa chefs, restaurants up for national James Beard awards including Et al., 3 Sirens Restaurant Group and SMOKE

Et al., the chef-driven pop-up restaurant that offers everything from Asian-inspired dumplings to dessert-for-dinner nights, is among the semi-finalists for Best New Restaurant in the 2023 James Beard Awards..

Johnna Hayes and Debra Zinke of Tulsa's 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, which owns Bird & Bottle as well as the region's three Bramble Breakfast & Bar locations, are among the semi-finalists for Outstanding Restaurateur

SMOKE on Cherry Street is up for Outstanding Hospitality, while American Solera is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Bar.

The national awards are considered one of the preeminent honors in the U.S. culinary world.

Lisa Becklund, who has been nominated for James Beard awards twice before, is one of three Tulsa chefs who are semi-finalists for Outstanding Chef Southwest, along with Ben Alexander of Mr. Kim's, and Paul Wilson of Boston Title & Abstract.

Outstanding Chef Southwest is open to chefs from Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. Two Oklahoma City chefs, Andrew Black of Grey Sweater, and Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, are also in the running.

In addition, Oklahoma City's FRIDA Southwest is nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, another national award.

The James Beard Awards, established in 1990 and named for the chef and cookbook author who helped elevate American cuisine, recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

Nominees will be announced March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

For more information: jamesbeard.org.