 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Send in Valentine's Day restaurant news
0 Comments

Send in Valentine's Day restaurant news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Valentine Cover (copy) (copy)

Send in Valentine's Day restaurant news

 MATT BARNARD

Valentine's Day this year falls on a Monday — a day when many restaurants typically are closed. Which means that the weekend prior to Feb. 14, 2022, is likely to be busier than usual.

To that end, the Tulsa World will be publishing a list of restaurants that will either be open for Valentine's Day, as well as any specials they may be serving in honor of the holiday.

Restaurants wishing to be included in the list should send all pertinent information, including special menus, prices, reservation deadlines, etc., to james.watts@tulsaworld.com. Please include the words "Valentine's 2022" in the subject line.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Good Cause Brewing's Pluto a blueberry acai sour wheat ale

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Good Cause Brewing's Pluto a blueberry acai sour wheat ale

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Alec Baldwin files to dismiss lawsuit over fatal Rust shooting incident

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert