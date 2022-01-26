Send in Valentine's Day restaurant news

Valentine's Day this year falls on a Monday — a day when many restaurants typically are closed. Which means that the weekend prior to Feb. 14, 2022, is likely to be busier than usual.

To that end, the Tulsa World will be publishing a list of restaurants that will either be open for Valentine's Day, as well as any specials they may be serving in honor of the holiday.

Restaurants wishing to be included in the list should send all pertinent information, including special menus, prices, reservation deadlines, etc., to james.watts@tulsaworld.com. Please include the words "Valentine's 2022" in the subject line.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Good Cause Brewing's Pluto a blueberry acai sour wheat ale